Superbowl 50 MVP Von Miller once luckily bagged $30,000 with an impromptu Cardi B guess

The names Von Miller and Cardi B in the same sentence seem confusing at first but the game show Wheel of Fortune brings them together. Last year, the two-time Super Bowl winner made an appearance on the celebrity edition of the popular game show.

The Grammy-winning performer helped him win money for his charity. Miller seemed perplexed while trying to solve a puzzle in the "Before and After category. The puzzle read “_ARDI B VITAMINS,” and he guessed a “c.”

That guess helped solve the puzzle, which was “CARDI B VITAMINS." That puzzle added $10K for his charity, Von’s Vision Foundation. The foundation gives children in Denver free eye exams and glasses.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🎙Tee_BIB🎙 @teestell_BIB Our guy on the Celebrity wheel of Fortune @VonMiller Our guy on the Celebrity wheel of Fortune @VonMiller https://t.co/jePoJWWjkT

Host Pat Sajak was impressed by the NFL star's guess at the puzzle:

“Cardi B and B vitamins, and we stuck them together and got a ‘Before & After'. Von, you are making it look easy, my friend."

He would rack up an astounding $24,250 for his charity. However, the people at "Wheel of Fortune" added more to their donation to his foundation:

“You know, the bigger they are, the nicer they are. You’re a great guy. We appreciate you being here. $24,250 for Von’s Vision Foundation, and we’re gonna make it $30,000.”

Von Miller was used to winning big games but winning the money for his foundation might of been the biggest win he's ever had.

Von Miller was pulling double duty... of sorts

Von Miller with Los Angeles Rams

His appearance on "Wheel of Fortune" aired the same day that the Los Angeles Rams faced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Rams defeated the 49ers by a 20-17 score to make it to Super Bowl 56 against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The linebacker put on a show as he sacked Burrow twice in the game as Los Angeles took home the Lombardi Trophy over the Bengals. Following the season, the former Denver Broncos great signed with the Buffalo Bills in hopes of capturing his third career Super Bowl win.

With the Broncos, he won his first Super Bowl and was just the 10th player to ever win Super Bowl MVP. He racked up two-and-a-half sacks and two forced fumbles in Super Bowl 50. Von Miller is the NFL's active leader in career sacks with 123.5, third in both forced fumbles (27) and tackles for loss (164).

Poll : 0 votes