T-Rex skull "The Rock" flaunted during Manningcast might be worth over $30 million

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was one of the guests on the season finale of the "Manningcast" during the first ever Monday night Wild Card matchup. Johnson displayed his knowledge of the game of football and was also entertaining.

But it was something in the background of Johnson's live shot that caught viewers' attention, and it turns out that it's quite a pricey backdrop.

During his appearance on the "Manningcast," there was a large Tyrannosaurus Rex over Johnson's shoulder. Co-host Eli Manning eventually asked The Rock about the dinosaur.

Johnson then explained the history and name of Stan, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

"I got a T-Rex skull. That’s Stan. As a matter of fact, so Stan was the most complete T. Rex skull ever found by a paleontologist, a young paleontologist and his name was Stan. So, this T. Rex head was named after him,"--"The Rock"

Who made the original purchase for the Tyrannosaurus Rex shown behind The Rock on Manningcast?

The Tyrannosaurus Rex in question was discovered three decades ago in South Dakota. Johnson explained that the Tyrannosaurus Rex was founded by a palenotologist named Stan Sacrison.

The dinosaur was then kept at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research. That is until it went up on the auction block in October 2020 for $31.8 million to an unnamed bidder.

At the time that "Stan" was sold, paleontologists weren't happy. They thought that the money could have been spent on other ways to support dinosaur research and that it would prevent any further research from occurring in the future.

Up until now, nobody knew who the anonymous bidder was, but it also brings into question whether Johnson paid the $31.8 million on the original "Stan" or if it is one of the many replicas that have been sold in recent years.

A replica of the dinosaur is usually sold for around $11,000.

So, whether The Rock has the original Stan or if it is a replica is unknown. There hasn't been any word from Johnson or anyone with knowledge of the bidder's identity as to whether it is in fact the real Tyrannosaurus Rex skull.

But one would imagine that if the bidder wanted to remain anonymous at the time, would that same person flaunt it on national television where it can be seen by all?

