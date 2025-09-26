  • home icon
  Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Sep 26, 2025 15:58 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles predictions, odds, and picks for Week 4 showdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle on Sunday. There are plenty of storylines going into the game, but there can only be one winner and one left with their first loss of the season. Here's a look at everything there is to know about the game, from odds, picks, predictions, and more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Game Details

  • Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 1:00 PM EST
  • Game: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Betting Odds

Moneyline: Eagles (-190 Bet MGM, -390 Fanduel), Buccaneers (+155 Bet MGM, +160 Fanduel)

Spread: Eagles (-3.5 Bet MGM, -3.5 Fanduel), Buccaneers (+3.5 Bet MGM, +3.5 fanduel)

Total: OVER 44 (Bet MGM) UNDER 44.5 (Fanduel)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Picks

One interesting bet on Fanduel is to take the field goal attempt bet on the first drive of the game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already had their first drive end in a field goal once this season, and while the offense is stacked on paper, their injuries will help keep them out of the endzone on the first try.

Plus, the Buccaneers don't need to make the field goal. They only need to attempt it, based on the wording of the bet.

Also, taking the Jalen Hurts anytime touchdown bet sounds like easy money as Hurts is armed with the unstoppable tush push. Even if his arm doesn't deliver, his linemen and his legs will.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Injury Report

Buccaneers injury report

  • Baker Mayfield (biceps), quarterback - Questionable
  • Charlie Heck (knee), offensive tackle - Questionable
  • Mike Evans (hamstring), wide receiver - Questionable
  • Chris Godwin (ankle), wide receiver - Questionable
  • Tristan Wirfs (knee), offensive tackle - Questionable
  • Christian Izien (quadriceps), SAF - Questionable
  • Logan Hall, (groin), defensive end - Questionable

Eagles injury report

  • Zack Baun (knee), linebacker - Questionable
  • Jihaad Campbell (triceps), linebacker - Questionable
  • Tanner McKee (thumb), quarterback - Questionable
  • Adoree' Jackson (groin), cornerback - Questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction for Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into Week 4 banged up unlike any other team in their wide receiver room. Meanwhile, the Eagles are mostly healthy. Expect the Buccaneers to put up a fight with Baker Mayfield and rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka, nonetheless.

However, the Eagles, having revitalized their offense against the Los Angeles Rams, will continue their newfound momentum into this game, getting them a win in what should be a moderately high-scoring affair.

This could be the game of the day for fantasy football managers and those looking for plenty of twists, turns, and drama. The Eagles will prevail, however, by a score of 31-27.

Edited by Ian Van Roy
