"No longer the team that's forgotten" - Tom Brady reveals the game which made him believe in the Patriots

The first episode of the ten-part documentary series, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady" debuted on ESPN+ on Tuesday. The series, which is a memoir of Tom Brady's NFL career so far, gives fans another perspective on the road to the New England Patriots dynasty and Brady's journey to becoming the "G.O.A.T."

The first episode of the series discusses the end of Brady's collegiate career at the University of Michigan and the draft process. The episode also covers the start of Brady's tenure with the New England Patriots, giving fans the opportunity to watch when Brady replaced quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

Tom Brady reveals the game that made him see what the Patriots could see

Tom Brady shares details about being a backup quarterback to then Patriots starter Drew Bledsoe. There was also insight from Bledsoe himself talking about when he was injured.

Brady said that even then he assumed that he was just filling in for Bledsoe, who had recently signed a mega contract to stay in New England. Brady even said that at that point, he still didn't consider himself the starting quarterback.

Brady reflected on the winning streak the Patriots had gone on to have since he took over. He then talked about a Week 10 loss to the St. Louis Rams in 2001, when he was named the starting quarterback over Bledsoe that week in practice.

Brady said that he and his teammates felt that they weren't taken seriously as a team.

The Rams, who were coming off a Super Bowl win the previous season, were trash talking. Brady and his teammates said as they were walking on the field that if they played the Rams again, that they would beat them.

That Week 10 game against the St. Louis Rams in 2001 made him realize that the Patriots were no longer the forgotten team. Brady said:

'That was the game that showed us that we're no longer this team that's forgotten. We're a team that's ascending,"-Tom Brady

Brady then went on to discuss the Patriots' running the table for the remainder of the season and the playoff run that the team was on. What viewers of the documentary could see was that Brady, who appears to always be in control, had a lot of doubt as a young quarterback, not knowing if he would remain the starter for the New England Patriots or not.

Clearly, he went on to win a few people over and the Patriots were definitely never 'forgotten' again.

