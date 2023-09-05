Terry McLaurin injury update: Latest on Commanders WR for fantasy football Week 1 

The Washington Commanders are sweating on Terry McLaurin's fitness ahead of their 2023 NFL season opener. Their Week 1 clash against the Arizona Cardinals will take place on Sunday, Sept. 10, with kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.

Even fantasy football fans have been curious to learn more about McLaurin's injury and whether the receiver will be able to feature in this weekend's game at FedEx Field.

What happened to Terry McLaurin?

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin suffered a toe injury in Washington's second preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The wideout reportedly sprained his toe after being tackled by Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch.

McLaurin was diagnosed with turf toe but much to the Commanders' relief, his X-rays came back negative, which meant the player did not require surgery.

Terry McLaurin injury update

Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters on Aug. 23 about McLaurin's injury and said:

“We’ll continue to just monitor that, continue the rehab and the treatments and stuff. We’re going to keep him (McLaurin) off his feet for a couple more days and then start getting him ready once we get into next week.”

McLaurin has not returned to practice with the Commanders since his toe injury. Although he continues his rehab, there is no certainty that the wideout will play this weekend.

Since McLaurin isn't confirmed to play in Week 1, we suggest avoiding picking him in your fantasy team.

When will Terry McLaurin return?

McLaurin is currently listed as questionable on the Commanders' injury report card. According to reports, Washington is still hoping that the receiver will be able to feature in its season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 10.

If McLaurin is unavailable, it could open the door for Jahan Dotson or Curtis Samuel to start as the team's primary receiver.

McLaurin has been one of the most consistent performers for the Commanders over the past few seasons. He racked up 1,191 yards and five touchdowns through the air on 77 receptions across 17 regular season games last season.

It's safe to say that Washington will be hoping to have McLaurin back in action sooner rather than later.

