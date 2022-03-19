This is highway robbery" - Texans fans react to team committing to Davis Mills in 2022 after trading away Deshaun Watson 

The Houston Texans made the most prominent splash trade of the NFL offseason on Friday when they traded Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns. The Texans received a significant return, including three first-round picks from the Browns in the deal.

Baker Mayfield wasn't included in the deal, meaning the Texans are committed to second-year quarterback Davis Mills in 2022. Mills showed flashes as a rookie but was inconsistent. That said, Mills' flashes have the majority of Houston fans optimistic.

Erik Gudenas tweeted that the deal was highway robbery on the Texans' side. Watson went 4-12 in 2020. Mills only started nine games, but the Texans were 4-13 in 2021. Gudenas thinks the team's record will be acceptable going forward with Mills.

Erik Gudenas @egudenas1 @TBrad54 @AlbertBreer This is highway robbery for the Texans. They got the same result from Davis mills as they did with Watson

One fan on Twitter argued Mills showed enough in 2021 that the organization thinks he has the potential to be their guy.

Woodsy🦉 @BroncoWoodsy @KrisPalinchak @ColinCowherd Honestly think it's because the Texans actually really do like Davis Mills. He showed some ability last year that made them think he could be their guy.

Not everyone was sold on Mills being the next franchise quarterback. One fan questioned whether the team could have an interest in trading for San Fransisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo as a one-year stopgap.

THEGODFRESCO 🏁 @GSDOUBLEU What if the Texans trade for Jimmy G as a stop gap QB for 1 year? Or do they believe in Davis Mills?

Derek Madaris thought otherwise and sees a potentially exciting future ahead of the team. He has a fair reason to believe in Mills' flashes, as he steadily improved each week during the second half of his rookie year.

The franchise had the finger pointed at them by one fan. They told the franchise not to ruin Mills' future like they did Watson. Trading away DeAndre Hopkins and letting J.J. Watt walk from the team are the two primary examples they could be referring to.

TheElectrifyingPhenom @TheElectrifyin2 @HoustonTexans Y'all better not ruin Davis Mills like you did Watson

Derek Mountain sees the trade as a win-win for Houston. Mills is deserving of a chance to start, but the organization has ammunition to make a run at C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young in the 2023 draft if Mills doesn't pan out.

Considering the 2022 quarterback draft class isn't up to par compared to normal, Mills could prove to be better than anyone entering the league this year.

Derek Mountain @DerekMountain So if Davis Mills is good, the Texans have 6 1sts over 3 yrs + ample cap space to build around him



And if he's not good, they'll have a high pick and more ammo than anyone to get Stroud or Young



And if he's not good, they'll have a high pick and more ammo than anyone to get Stroud or Young

Weird to think Houston is looking so promising considering where they were last yr

Nicole Pinter stated that Mills was sneakily one of the best rookie quarterbacks last year. She brought up Mayfield's future, saying she was intrigued to see where the former Heisman Trophy winner plays.

Nicole Pinter @nicole_pinter6 Davis Mills was quietly one of the best rookie QB's last year so I'm interested in seeing what he does next year (assuming the Texans don't trade for anyone else). I'm intrigued by where Baker is going to go too. I still like him. Excited to see him get a chance somewhere else

Another fan used a meme featuring NBA superstar LeBron James to symbolize Mills' reaction to being the number one quarterback entering 2022.

The fact that the Texans didn't acquire Mayfield in the trade upset one fan. They couldn't believe the team didn't try to grab the 2018 number one overall pick in the blockbuster trade.

very bad man @chamberlain4k Davis mills must be their guy The Texans could've at least got baker. For them not to request him in the package too is so wild

Finally, a Tennessee Titans fan respected and feared how good Houston could be in the future. They like Mills and think if general manager Nick Caserio has two good drafts in a row, they'll be players in the AFC South.

Titans.Endzone @EndzoneTitans Is anyone else kinda worried about this Texans rebuild? Davis Mills looks pretty legit, and by trading Deshaun they freed up a ton of money and got 3 first round picks.. if they draft decently these next two years, they'll be in a VERY good spot

Houston Texans are confident in Davis Mills as the starter in 2022

Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans

Houston is banking on Mills being the next quarterback. Mills is just 23 years old and has a ton of room for improvement. He showed good accuracy on short passes in 2021 and had instant chemistry with the team's top wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.

The team is early on in its rebuilding phase. The team would be wise to address the offensive line, defensive line, running back, and other positions in the draft.

Mills can be a good quarterback, but he can't do it alone. The team has continuity on its coaching staff, which is pivotal for a young player. Time will tell if the organizations' faith pays off. If not, the 2023 draft class has two highly-touted prospects the team can go after.

