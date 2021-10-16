Texans vs Colts Prediction, Odds and Picks - October 17 | NFL Season 2021-22

The Week 6 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts was seen as a throw-away game a few weeks ago. Since Week 4, the Indianapolis Colts have shown signs of life on offense, while Texans quarterback Davis Mills has thrown four interceptions in one game and three touchdowns in the next.

Both the Texans and Colts are 1-4 in the AFC South and are two games behind the Tennessee Titans. Carson Wentz seems to be at least near 100% and running back Jonathan Taylor has finally stepped up to help carry the offense.

For the Texans, it falls on rookie Davis Mills and how he performs. He looked like the best rookie quarterback of Week 5 against the New England Patriots and could easily keep it close against the Colts.

Texans vs Colts Predictions, Odds and Picks

Match Details

Match: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts | NFL Week 6, 2021

Date & Time: Sunday, October 17th, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Texans vs Colts Betting Odds

Spreads

Texans: +10 (-110)

Colts: -10 (-110)

Money Line

Texans: +360

Colts: -460

Over/Under Total

Over 43.5: -110

Under 43.5: -110

Texans vs Colts Game Picks

The Houston Texans are 10-point underdogs, but it depends on how rookie Davis Mills plays. Ten points is pretty high and it seems best to pick the Houston Texans to lose by less than 10 points. Take the over, as the Colts should have a great offensive outing and the Texans will keep it close.

Texans vs Colts Key Injuries

Colts

The Indianapolis Colts could be without kicker Rodrigo Blankenship due to a hip injury from Monday's game. He hasn't practiced this week, but it could be for rest.

Linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle/shoulder) was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday and should play on Sunday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens but did have limited practice on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Colts are working out kickers today with starter Rodrigo Blankenship suffering from a hip injury that limited him on MNF. Blankenship may miss a little time. The team is working out at least FA Ks Brett Maher and Michael Badgley, sources say. Badgley was once a UDFA in Indy. The #Colts are working out kickers today with starter Rodrigo Blankenship suffering from a hip injury that limited him on MNF. Blankenship may miss a little time. The team is working out at least FA Ks Brett Maher and Michael Badgley, sources say. Badgley was once a UDFA in Indy.

Tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) haven't practiced yet this week and seem questionable at best. Defensive ends Kwity Paye (hamstring) and Issac Rochell (illness) had full practices and will be on the field barring a setback.

Brooks Kubena @BKubena #Texans running back Rex Burkhead is back at practice. He missed yesterday’s practice after returning Wednesday for the first time since his hip injury in Buffalo. #Texans running back Rex Burkhead is back at practice. He missed yesterday’s practice after returning Wednesday for the first time since his hip injury in Buffalo.

Texans

The Texans are in danger of losing several key starters for Sunday's game: offensive lineman Justin Britt (knee), tackle Laremy Tunsil (thumb), and running back Rex Burkhead (hip). All three players did not practice on Thursday.

Tight end Pharoah Brown (shoulder), wide receiver Danny Amendola (thigh), and cornerback Desmond King (hip) were all limited in practice and could be good for Sunday.

Texans vs Colts Head-to-Head

The Indianapolis Colts have a huge lead in their series with the Houston Texans 30-9, dating back to 2002. The Colts swept the Texans in 2020 in close games.

The Texans went 1-2 against the Colts during the 2018 season, winning their first meeting in overtime and then also losing in the AFC Wild Card game 21-7.

Texans vs Colts Predictions

The Colts are heavy favorites against the Texans, who have several starters questionable for the game. Davis Mills will likely be playing from behind for most of the game, but could cover the spread and lose by less than 10 points. He threw for three touchdowns last week against the Patriots and could have a similar game.

Carson Wentz and the Colts offense are finally able to build momentum and carry it into Week 6, which should pull off a win against Houston's defense.

Prediction

I am taking the Indianapolis Colts to win, thanks to running-back Jonathan Taylor rushing for over 60 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

