“That seems like a nightmare”: Bills QB Josh Allen impressed by Caitlin Clark's transition into the WNBA

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “That seems like a nightmare”: Bills QB Josh Allen impressed by Caitlin Clark's transition into the WNBA

“That seems like a nightmare”: Bills QB Josh Allen impressed by Caitlin Clark's transition into the WNBA

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 03, 2024 17:08 GMT
&ldquo;That seems like a nightmare&rdquo;: Josh Allen shocked by Caitlin Clark
“That seems like a nightmare”: Bills QB Josh Allen impressed by Caitlin Clark's transition into the WNBA

Caitlin Clark has had a huge effect on the WNBA already, and the league's increase in popularity has everyone talking. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen discussed the rise of Clark in an interview with GQ Sports. When asked about Clark's impact on women's basketball, Allen said:

"I've been off social media for the most part, but she’s brought a lot of eyes to the WNBA. I did tune in for the national championship. It’s so crazy, though, that championship game feels like it wasn't too long ago, and now she's in-season. That seems like a nightmare."
also-read-trending Trending

Caitlin Clark is adapting to the WNBA

Following a phenomenal collegiate career, Caitlin Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever with the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Since her selection, she has slowly adapted to the rigors of the professional game.

Clark's first game was against the Connecticut Sun, where she put up a stat line of 20 points, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes, but she also totaled 10 turnovers.

The phenomenon has averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 10 games. She's still dealing with turnover issues, having made five or more turnovers in seven games. With time, Caitlin Clark should get over the rookie issues and turn out to be one of the better players in professional women's basketball.

What can you expect from Josh Allen's Bills in 2024?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are preparing for the 2024-25 NFL season. The franchise is fresh off a divisional-round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills start the upcoming campaign by hosting the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals. After that game, they'll face fellow postseason hopefuls the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and the Houston Texans in Week 5. With games against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and the Detroit Lions in Week 15, it's a tough schedule.

The franchise has one of the league's tougher schedules, but that doesn't change its postseason expectations. The franchise will be looking to scale these hurdles and break its Super Bowl drought this season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी