“That seems like a nightmare”: Bills QB Josh Allen impressed by Caitlin Clark's transition into the WNBA

Caitlin Clark has had a huge effect on the WNBA already, and the league's increase in popularity has everyone talking. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen discussed the rise of Clark in an interview with GQ Sports. When asked about Clark's impact on women's basketball, Allen said:

"I've been off social media for the most part, but she’s brought a lot of eyes to the WNBA. I did tune in for the national championship. It’s so crazy, though, that championship game feels like it wasn't too long ago, and now she's in-season. That seems like a nightmare."

Caitlin Clark is adapting to the WNBA

Following a phenomenal collegiate career, Caitlin Clark was selected by the Indiana Fever with the first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Since her selection, she has slowly adapted to the rigors of the professional game.

Clark's first game was against the Connecticut Sun, where she put up a stat line of 20 points, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes, but she also totaled 10 turnovers.

The phenomenon has averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 10 games. She's still dealing with turnover issues, having made five or more turnovers in seven games. With time, Caitlin Clark should get over the rookie issues and turn out to be one of the better players in professional women's basketball.

What can you expect from Josh Allen's Bills in 2024?

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are preparing for the 2024-25 NFL season. The franchise is fresh off a divisional-round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills start the upcoming campaign by hosting the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals. After that game, they'll face fellow postseason hopefuls the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 and the Houston Texans in Week 5. With games against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 and the Detroit Lions in Week 15, it's a tough schedule.

The franchise has one of the league's tougher schedules, but that doesn't change its postseason expectations. The franchise will be looking to scale these hurdles and break its Super Bowl drought this season.