“The bridge has been burned” - Skip Bayless believes Lamar Jackson’s pride has pushed him out the door

It seems Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still not close to getting a deal done. While Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' extension provides a path for both sides on which numbers to work out, it doesn't look like a deal is being reached between the parties.

For Skip Bayless, though, the Ravens and Jackson will likely follow separate ways. During his appearance on 'The Undisputed', the analyst highlighted why he feels that Baltimore will need to look for other ways to find a franchise quarterback:

“The blood feels so bad now it just feels like Lamar is such a proud young man and I got I have high regard right out. But once you have that much pride and you feel like they stuck it to you it's like it feels the bridge has been burned”

As Lamar Jackson currently sits on the non-exclusive franchise tag, he can negotiate a deal with any other team. The Ravens, however, have the option to match and keep him; otherwise, the team that signs him will have to give two first-round picks to Baltimore.

Why does Jalen Hurts' new deal complicate Lamar Jackson in negotiations with the Ravens?

The key point is the guaranteed money, where the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was far from 100%, leaving Lamar to fight for a deal in which all the money was guaranteed. Thus, he has become increasingly isolated, since he has not received offers of this type from the Ravens or indeed any other franchise.

It's also a message from team owners and general managers, making it clear that the Cleveland Browns' deal with Deshaun Watson was an exception and won't become commonplace in the league. Watson's deal was heavily criticized a year ago.

Now it's up to Jackson to step back and accept playing under other conditions. The first step is to let franchises know that he is willing to negotiate on other terms. As the quarterback has no agent, this communication is more complex and may take longer. More soap operas are certainly likely to come, but Lamar is seemingly losing strength in the overall scheme of things.

