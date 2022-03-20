"The contract GOAT" - NFL fans react to Matthew Stafford's massive extension  

Matthew Stafford became the sixth NFL quarterback to join the $40 million per year club Saturday after signing a four-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford was one of the NFL's most prominent success stories last season, leaving the Detroit Lions to win a Super Bowl in his first season with Sean McVay and the Rams.

NFL fans took to Twitter to voice their reactions to Stafford's extension after ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news.

One fan marveled at how Stafford's guaranteed money eclipsed that of Patrick Mahomes, who began the trend of quarterbacks receiving this kind of money. They also proclaimed Matthew Stafford to be the king of receiving contract extensions.

#NFL Matthew Stafford just got paid.Almost all Guaranteed160 million 135 Guaranteed over4 years.Mahomes got 141 million $ guarantee over 10 years.STAFFORD IS THE CONTRACT Goat

One Twitter user responded to Schefter's tweet with a question many have been asking. How do the Rams have enough money to afford Stafford with the other contracts they're paying their star players?

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk compared Matthew Stafford's deal to that of Deshaun Watson, who recently signed with the Cleveland Browns for $230 million guaranteed.

Smith notes that the Rams didn't have to pay Stafford close to the same amount as the Browns did Watson. Smith points out that the Rams traded two first-round picks, while the Browns gave up three first-round picks.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk compared Matthew Stafford's deal to that of Deshaun Watson, who recently signed with the Cleveland Browns for $230 million guaranteed.

Smith notes that the Rams didn't have to pay Stafford close to the same amount as the Browns did Watson. Smith points out that the Rams traded two first-round picks, while the Browns gave up three first-round picks.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith The Browns gave up more to trade for Deshaun Watson than the Rams gave up to trade for Matthew Stafford, and the Browns gave Watson more money after he sat out a year amid accusations of sexual assault than the contract the Rams just gave Stafford after he won the Super Bowl.

A Rams fan account acknowledged that their Super Bowl window is still open. They also said that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is in negotiations for a contract extension. The Rams are attempting to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022 and beyond.

A Rams fan account acknowledged that their Super Bowl window is still open. They also said that superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald is in negotiations for a contract extension. The Rams are attempting to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022 and beyond.

Rams Brothers @RamsBrothers



So, Matthew Stafford is coming back on a 4-year, $160M contract (love it) and Aaron Donald a) isn't retiring and b) is currently negotiating with the #Rams on an extension.The window is clearly still wide open. After winning a SB, that's saying something.

One fan tweeted that if Stafford earns $40 million a year, Mahomes' contract is a bargain in comparison. Given the talent gap between the two, it's hard to dispute that argument.

Sameer Shtayeh was happy for Matthew Stafford receiving a hefty payday. He congratulated the underdog Stafford for his reward.

Sameer Shtayeh was happy for Matthew Stafford receiving a hefty payday. He congratulated the underdog Stafford for his reward.

Sameer Shtayeh @sameer_622 Congratulations on Matthew Stafford on getting a big boy contract the underdog keeps winning

Although Stafford is receiving an extension, one fan on Twitter believes he won't win another Super Bowl. They believe Joe Burrow, Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are hungry to win Super Bowls.

Although Stafford is receiving an extension, one fan on Twitter believes he won't win another Super Bowl. They believe Joe Burrow, Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson are hungry to win Super Bowls.

Rsmooth#24 @24_rsmooth @AdamSchefter is Great! But I hope I'm wrong when I say this, but I think this is Championship was there last 4 a while, those up & coming stars like, Mahomes/ Allen/ Burrow/ Lamar etc, this guy's are Hungry 4 a Championship. Stafford proved to us that he belongs in the HOF Convo.

Another fan was in disbelief over the money Stafford is set to receive. They believe it's crazy that quarterbacks are making the amount of money they are in today's era.

Another fan was in disbelief over the money Stafford is set to receive. They believe it's crazy that quarterbacks are making the amount of money they are in today's era.

hella cring @74sg56yr78 @AdamSchefter I'm sorry but it is getting crazy the amount QBs are getting now.

Matthew Stafford paying his dues with the Lions before having his recent success was enough for one fan to say he's deserving of the money after playing 12 years on abysmal Lions teams.

Finally, one fan called out people who think Stafford is overpaid. The fan states he's deserving of it because he won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Finally, one fan called out people who think Stafford is overpaid. The fan states he's deserving of it because he won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Tanner F @_tannerf_ @AdamSchefter for everyone saying he's overpaid, bro won the super bowl the first year he was there. well deserved

Matthew Stafford is worth every penny of his contract extension

Matthew Stafford during Super Bowl LVI.

On the surface, Stafford's contract could seem like an overpay. After all, $40 million per year is a massive amount for anyone. But the NFL market has changed, and quarterbacks are making more and more money with each passing extension.

Stafford isn't making as much as Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, which is reasonable because he's in a tier or two below them talent-wise. But he's an elite quarterback who's in his prime. $40 million a year will be regarded as a bargain in a year or two.

After winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles, Stafford is deserving of an extension. He'll enter 2022 looking to win a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

