NFL Week 7 Predictions: Who will win each game?

Week 7 in the NFL is almost the halfway point of the season, and current records accurately reflect every team that will either push for the playoffs or begin to tank for the 2022 NFL Draft.

A whopping six teams are on a bye week (the most of any week this season), but there are still plenty of competitive games with teams jockeying for playoff positions.

This week's NFL predictions include teams desperate for a win and others who want to keep their streak going.

NFL predictions for Week 7

NOTE: The Cleveland Browns defeated the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday Night Football for Week 7.

NFL - Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

In a battle between the top two teams in the AFC North, the 5-1 Ravens are rolling along while the 4-2 Bengals are doing well in their own right so far in the 2021 season. The Ravens have snuck out a few close wins against Kansas City, Detroit and Indianapolis.

The latter two are not world beaters, and the Ravens are always a top team as long as John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson are active.

With quarterback Joe Burrow coming off of his devastating leg injury last season, the Bengals are playing competitively and have the ability to pull off an upset this week.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

NFL - Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins

Pick: Miami Dolphins

This game is a tale of two woeful franchises trying to find some solid footing and string together some wins. After starting the year with three straight losses, the 2-3 Falcons managed to earn a couple of wins in their last few games heading into their bye week.

Against the 1-5 Dolphins, however, Atlanta’s defense may struggle to contain Tua Tagovailoa, who came back from injury in Week 6 and performed well (33 for 47 for 329 yards with two touchdowns). Despite rumors of Miami trading Tagovailoa for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, look for the Dolphins to get their second win of the year against the Falcons.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

NFL - Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl Hangover is real. What’s interesting is that 3-3 Kansas City has not played particularly horrible this season. They are just getting every team’s best punches. And while the offense is explosive as ever, their defense has not played up to par.

The Chiefs’ losses have come against strong offenses (Baltimore, LA Chargers, and Buffalo) while their wins have been against middle-of-the-road offenses.

Look for the Chiefs to focus all their efforts on stopping running back Derrick Henry because wide receiver Julio Jones is out and wide receiver A.J. Brown is still finding his footing for the season while dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

NFL - Carolina Panthers @ New York Giants

Pick: Carolina Panthers

Carolina started the season strong, but they could not overcome the loss of star RB Christian McCaffrey to injury, which led to three straight losses. Visiting the 1-5 Giants will work wonders for the Panthers as the Giants are dealing with a long injury list of their own.

Expect the Panthers to take care of business this week and next (against the Atlanta Falcons), while they hope to get McCaffrey back before their schedule starts to get a lot tougher.

Carolina Panthers Quaterback Sam Darnold

NFL - New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Pick: New York Jets

In any given season, the New York Jets playing the New England Patriots means an automatic win for the Patriots. This season, despite the Patriots already winning their first matchup, the 1-3 Jets could surprise the 2-3 Patriots, who might still be drained from a thrilling overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

The J-E-T-S will need to get out to a fast start and keep the pressure on the Patriots if they hope to turn this NFL division rivalry back in their favor.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Not the Patriots typical start to the season Not the Patriots typical start to the season https://t.co/H0hY451I4b

NFL - Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers

Pick: Green Bay Packers

After an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers are on fire, winning five straight games. Meanwhile, the 2-4 Washington Football Team have struggled defensively and are eagerly awaiting the return of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to play meaningful minutes this season in his first season with the team.

Look for the Packers to win this game in solid fashion and pad their win total before their schedule starts to toughen up against some very good teams.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

NFL - Philadelphia Eagles @ Las Vegas Raiders

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles

Life after Jon Gruden for one week has been good for the 4-2 Raiders, and they should continue to roll because their offense has been good while their defense has been playing better.

The 2-4 Eagles, however, are a tough out and have played some of the best teams this season (Dallas, Kansas City, and Tampa Bay). Watch for an upset here as Philadelphia should hang with the Raiders punch for punch and come out with the win.

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts

NFL - Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams

Pick: Los Angeles Rams

The new-look LA Rams are rolling this season and don’t expect that to change this week against the 0-6 Lions. There is no better narrative than quarterback Matthew Stafford’s revenge game in his first matchup against his former team.

The Rams have a good defense and an even better offense, so expect them to blow out the Lions and roll through the middle of their soft schedule before things toughen up at the end of the year.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

NFL - Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is simply on cruise control right now. Despite the lone loss to the LA Rams, the Buccaneers are looking to rack up easy wins where they can as they prep for another Super Bowl run behind QB Tom Brady.

The 3-3 Bears will present a decent challenge, but expect the Buccaneers to make life miserable for rookie quarterback Justin Fields and look for their top rated run defense to lock up any running back the Bears trot out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady

NFL - Houston Texans @ Arizona Cardinals

Pick: Arizona Cardinals

A darling sleeper pick before the season, the red-hot Cardinals are the last undefeated team in the league. Nothing should change against the rudderless 1-5 Texans.

Unlike years past, the Cardinals boast a good, active defense this year and their offense under HC Kliff Kingsbury has not missed a beat.

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins

NFL - Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Indianapolis Colts

In the Sunday Night battle between two teams looking for traction, expect the winner to be whoever can survive this potential slugfest.

The 2-3 49ers are the home favorite, but the 2-4 Colts have been playing well of late behind QB Carson Wentz, who is getting more comfortable running the offense.

Look for the Colts to get a tough win against a good opponent on the road under the national TV lights.

Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

NFL - New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks (Monday Night Football)

Pick: Seattle Seahawks

In years past, this dream matchup potentially meant seeing two star quarterbacks slinging it out. However, Drew Brees retired and Russell Wilson is out with an injury so fans have to see a battle between two teams trying to climb up their division ladder without their stars.

Also Read

Expect the 2-4 Seahawks to bounce back after a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf

Edited by LeRon Haire