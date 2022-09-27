"The Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home" - Aaron Rodgers hints he picked up key offensive call ahead of Buccaneers' failed final drive during loss to Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers barely pulled off a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a delay of game penalty against the Bucs on a two-point conversion attempt that essentially ended the game. Had the Buccaneers snapped the football in time, running back Leonard Fournette would have likely had a clear path to the end zone to tie the game.

But the five-yard penalty pushed Tampa Bay back, and they were unable to tie the game, suffering their first loss of the season. Rodgers spoke with FOX's Tom Rinaldi after the game and said that he saw something on the videoboard at Raymond James Stadium. He said that, sometimes, the Jumbotron and the television cameras show too much, and this time, he saw something.

The quarterback insinuated that he could see the play that Brady and the Buccaneers were about to run before the penalty flag dropped. He then said that he passed the information along.

"Sometimes you see things in the game, sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home," Rodgers said. "I saw something and just passed on the information."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired Aaron Rodgers just got the Bucs Jumbotron guy fired https://t.co/We6DxucElQ

It was clear that the Green Bay Packers were ready to stop the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their second attempt, and perhaps that information was relayed by the quarterback.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked whether his quarterback spoke to him about the final play. He very bluntly said that they spoke about a few things.

"We were talking about a few things," Matt LaFleur said.

Aaron Rodgers' post-game comments could result in change for Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the videoboard at Raymond James Stadium that helped his team to victory. Now, that revelation could lead to a change at the Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Monday morning that he will be looking into the video board allegations. He plans to speak with the team's operations staff and discuss what should and shouldn't be shown on the boards. This will help prevent any information being passed along to opposing teams moving forward.

"Bowles said he'll be meeting with operations staff with the Bucs about what should and shouldn't be shown on video boards during games, with talk that Aaron Rodgers saw something that helped Packers strategically on final plays Sunday." - via Greg Auman

Greg Auman @gregauman Bowles said he'll be meeting with operations staff with the Bucs about what should and shouldn't be shown on video boards during games, with talk that Aaron Rodgers saw something that helped Packers strategically on final plays Sunday. Bowles said he'll be meeting with operations staff with the Bucs about what should and shouldn't be shown on video boards during games, with talk that Aaron Rodgers saw something that helped Packers strategically on final plays Sunday.

Bowles also told reporters that it wasn't just that one play that cost the Buccaneers the game. He said that overall sloppy play cost them. But that doesn't change what allegedly happened on the stadium's video boards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far