The NFL's top 100 players in 2022, Numbers 40-31

With the 2022 NFL campaign on the horizon, it seemed like a good time to take a look at the top players around the league. Ranking NFL players in any position is controversial. This only gets tougher when you rank every player in the NFL.

Every player on this list is a tremendous asset to their franchise. Many players didn't make the cut because there's only 100 spots on the list. However, with good performances in 2022, they could be on this list next year.

Let's count down the top-100 players in the NFL. Here are numbers 40-31:

#40. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV

I know, I know – I’m a hater. Every year I look at similar rankings and when I see Tom Brady pop up in the top-ten, I know people won’t be happy with where I put him. Unlike his days in New England, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become a pass-first offense. You see them go away from some of the condensed formation and play-action stuff, putting the game more in their quarterback’s hands again. This is how Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5316) and touchdowns (43).

He’s still playing the game at an extremely high level, his arm is as strong as it’s ever been and with his un-retirement, the Buccaneers are one of the NFC favorites. However, we saw what disruptive defensive lines can do to him and we forget that the Los Angeles Rams held Brady to just six points with seconds remaining in the third quarter of the Divisional Round. Until, memorably, L.A. nearly crapped the bed.

#39. Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Another of the largely underrated defensive players in the league. Shaquil Barrett suffers from being overlooked in favor of two Buccaneers linebackers and even his now-former teammate Jason Pierre-Paul.

NFL @NFL



He already has NINE SACKS this year! @MOOCHIE048



@Buccaneers | #GoBucs No wonder Shaquil Barrett was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month...He already has NINE SACKS this year! No wonder Shaquil Barrett was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month...He already has NINE SACKS this year! 😱 @MOOCHIE048 @Buccaneers | #GoBucs https://t.co/rwjkoiDRwT

After racking up a league-leading 19.5 sacks in his breakout 2019 season (his first year in Tampa Bay), people act like he’s declined again, when actually he’s recorded 58, 57 and 51 pressures respectively (15 games played in the latter two). And he has come up with some huge sacks or hits on opposing quarterbacks to change the game.

#38. J.C. Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

In terms of ball-production, nobody in the NFL has come close to what J.C. Jackson has done over the past two seasons, with 17 interceptions and 37 additional pass break-ups. Last year, despite being targeted more frequently, his numbers in coverage improved to a completion percentage of 49.1%, 6.2 yards per target and a passer rating of just 46.2.

PFF @PFF J.C. JACKSON FOR

SAM DARNOLDJ.C. JACKSON FOR SAM DARNOLD 🎯 J.C. JACKSON FOR 6️⃣ https://t.co/bCcYOBOzmQ

While Bill Belichick is notorious for putting his top corner on the opposing team’s number two and bracketing the passing strength, the Patriots did ask Jackson to travel more frequently. Expect him to be in plenty of quasi-man-coverage in L.A. now. His only real issue has been tackling (20 misses over the last two years combined).

#34. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Wild Card Round - San Diego Chargers v Baltimore Ravens

While Cooper Kupp won the triple-crown for receivers last season, Mark Andrews did unofficially earn that honor for tight ends, with 107 grabs for 1361 yards and nine TDs. He converted 75 of those receptions into first downs and dropped only three passes, which led to him being voted first-team All-Pro.

I have him third at the position because he was somewhat force-fed in a Baltimore Ravens offense that lacked a variety of receiving weaponry and he’s not the same type of asset as George Kittle for example as an in-line blocker. That doesn’t mean he’s not a tremendous player in his own right, with as many impressive grabs and vertical production as anybody at that spot.

#37. Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Even though Jaire Alexander was out for the season with a shoulder injury four games in, he was pretty much on track for similar numbers than in 2020. He had an awesome interception, falling off to a post from the opposite side in cover-four against the 49ers, along with three PBUs.

Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho It’s impossible to understand how amazing this interception by Jaire Alexander is… He just picked off a boundary seam route as the FIELD corner. 🤯🤯🤯



It’s impossible to understand how amazing this interception by Jaire Alexander is… He just picked off a boundary seam route as the FIELD corner. 🤯🤯🤯https://t.co/8YY5I1sPVr

The year prior, he picked off only one pass as well, but he allowed only 5.4 yards per target and led the NFL with 18 total passes defensed. Alexander’s understanding of zone coverage is tremendous, but he can be trusted to blanket the opposing team’s number on a down-by-down basis.

#36. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers

A former 11th overall pick by the Dolphins, Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded just two games into his second pro season. He’s been tremendous ever seen coming to Pittsburgh. In 46 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has racked up 11 interceptions and broken up 27 passes.

Alex Kozora @Alex_Kozora So many plays late in the Steelers' win easily forgotten with how bonkers the ending was. How about Minkah Fitzpatrick's breakup against Brown.



If he doesn't punch this ball out, Ravens have it at Pittsburgh's 48 with 25 seconds and two TOs. They win the game right there. So many plays late in the Steelers' win easily forgotten with how bonkers the ending was. How about Minkah Fitzpatrick's breakup against Brown. If he doesn't punch this ball out, Ravens have it at Pittsburgh's 48 with 25 seconds and two TOs. They win the game right there. https://t.co/Wmz89h4pdS

While his passer rating when targeted and completion percentage surrendered were the worst over his three years in Pittsburgh, he shockingly had the lowest missed tackle rate of his career, at 9.5%. This was despite his team allowing the most 20+ yard runs and him being in a lot of tough tackling situations. He’s a problem-solver and play-maker on the back-end.

#35. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Chicago Bears

While Tristan Wirfs has been charged with three sacks surrendered over his first two seasons, his pressure percentage of just 2.4% is the lowest among all offensive tackles since then. He’s only been responsible for 50 penalty yards.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak Ludicrous rep from Tristan Wirfs. Digging Fowler out of that bend is obnoxious, and then planting Grady Jarrett for good measure. Ludicrous rep from Tristan Wirfs. Digging Fowler out of that bend is obnoxious, and then planting Grady Jarrett for good measure. https://t.co/PUkFZ1zjLh

There were some concerns about his technique in pass-pro coming into the NFL, but he’s gotten much better at not oversetting against speed, while having a sturdy and agile lower half to counter any type of rusher. His run-blocking process was never in question, as he has fit in perfectly in Tampa Bay’s gap-scheme and power-oriented approach.

#33. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

After leading the NFL in catches and receiving yards in 2020, those numbers slightly went down last season for Stefon Diggs. He cracked double-digit touchdowns and he became more efficient with his receptions, converting 64 percent of those into first downs, whilst cutting his drops down to five.

He can win at all three levels of the field and is one of the best at attacking the blind-spots of defenders and playing the catch-point accordingly. He wasn’t as heavily featured in their two playoff games, but remains one of the pristine route-runners and overall targets in the NFL.

#32. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb has missed a bit of time, but over his 26 games these past two NFL seasons, he has carried the ball 418 times for 2,326 yards (5.6 yards per) and 20 touchdowns. He has only fumbled the ball three times and while not being as heavily involved as a receiver, he didn’t drop only of his 36 catchable targets over that stretch.

I believe he may be the best pure runner in terms of setting up his blockers and manipulating lanes for himself. And once he gets rolling, he can run through bigger defenders and run past the secondary, as last season he finished second to only Jonathan Taylor with 12 runs of 20+ yards (in 14 games).

#31. Kevin Byard, Tennesee Titans

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars

Kevin Byard is arguably the most instinctive defensive player in football today. Byard did lead the NFL with eight interceptions in 2017 and has had a similarly impressive statistical season. I think he has played the game at the highest level since coming into the NFL. He broke up 13 passes and picked off another five, including one returned for a TD against the Rams in phenomenal fashion. He started in a two-high look and timed it perfectly, driving down into the flats, to undercut a speed-out by the single receiver.

He also had a scoop-and-score and missed only two of 90 tackling attempts (2.2% MTKL rate). His ability to anticipate plays based on film study and then allow his feel for the game to lead him to the ball is phenomenal.

For more in-depth breakdowns of the NFL and college football, head over to my page halilsrealfootballtalk.com and the YouTube channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell