Philadelphia Eagles have the easiest schedule in the 2021 NFL season

It has been established that the Pittsburgh Steelers already have the most difficult schedule of the 2021 NFL season. Now, who has the easiest schedule this upcoming season? Factors that decide whether a schedule is easy or difficult include the opposing team's record of 2020 and whether the game is played at home or away.

Philadelphia Eagles have the easiest schedule in 2021

The Philadelphia Eagles finished last in the NFC East in 2020 with a 4-11-1 record. The Eagles parted ways with head coach Doug Pederson and traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. The Eagles have a lot of work to do, and with the easiest schedule in the National Football League, they may get a chance to redeem themselves this season.

The Eagles' toughest game of the season will come at home at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will face the New Orleans Saints (week 11), Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (week 6), and Kansas City Chiefs (week 4) all at home.

The Eagles will also face the San Francisco 49ers (week 2) and Los Angeles Chargers (week 9) at home along with the remainder of the NFC East, all of which are winnable games.

The Philadelphia Eagles' road trips are what make their schedule the easiest, consisting of other teams who also finished bottom of their divisions in 2020: the Falcons, Panthers, and Lions.

The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, which should be a victory for the Eagles as the Falcons have struggled to find their identity the last few seasons.

Another rather easy victory for the Philadelphia Eagles should come in Week 5 in a road trip to the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are entering just their second season with head coach Matt Rhule and now have Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback.

The Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, another team that struggled in their division in 2020. The Lions now have head coach Dan Campbell and new starting quarterback Jared Goff. But the Lions don't really have any offensive weapons and Goff is entering his first season in a new offense.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are the two easiest AFC opponents that the Philadelphia Eagles will face. The Las Vegas Raiders were 8-8 last season and the Denver Broncos were just 5-11. The Eagles' "extra" seventeenth game of the 2021 season will take place at MetLife Stadium against another bottom-of-the-division team, the New York Jets.

