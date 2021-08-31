NFL Roster Cuts 2021: 5 Steelers players who could be cut, waived or traded

By 4 pm, the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster will be set in stone. There have already been a couple of notable cuts. Antoine Brooks Jr. looked to be a possible starter early in camp before injuries put him on the injured reserve list. Jordan Berry, the starting punter since 2015 was also waived.

The last round of cuts is never an easy time for teams. With that said, here are five Steelers who could be off the team by the end of the day.

5 Pittsburgh Steelers who could be off the team

#1 - Joshua Dobbs

#Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins, the former WFT first-rounder, is expected to make the initial roster in Pittsburgh, sources say. A cool story, as Haskins worked his way back and has earned it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Arguably the biggest preseason battle the Steelers had was their third-string quarterback. Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs battled it out, and it appears Haskins was victorious. Haskins will sit behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph on the depth chart.

This means Dobbs will have to be let go so the Steelers roster gets to 53. Dobbs has been a member of the Steelers practice squad for much of his career. It wouldn't be surprising to see him end up there again, but he lacks mobility and doesn't have the first-round pedigree Haskins does.

#2 - Chaz Green

Chaz Green signed an insurance policy at tackle. His odds of making the final 53 weren't excellent with the young players the Steelers had at the position.

Highest-graded rookie OTs this preseason



1. Samuel Cosmi, Washington - 81.7

2. Landon Young, Saints - 78.7

3. Liam Eichenberg, Dolphins - 78.3

4. Dan Moore Jr, Steelers - 76.1



Promo code 𝗞𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗢𝗙𝗙𝟯𝟬 for 30% off ANY PFF sub — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 23, 2021

Dan Moore Jr. has been one of the top offensive linemen in the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. His development is the biggest cause for Green to be cut. But Green isn't mobile as an offensive lineman and has never been great at run or pass blocking. He might latch onto some teams desperate for tackle help. That team just won't be the Steelers.

#3 - Jaylen Samuels

Jaylen Samuels has been a member of the Steelers for the last three seasons. He's yet to make much of a mark during his tenure. He offers a small amount of pass-catching ability but doesn't make people miss. His speed is fine, but he's only averaged 3.5 yards per attempt in his career.

The Steelers' running backs depth chart is loaded. Najee Harris and Anthony McFarland Jr. are locks. Benny Snell Jr. isn't flashy, but is a downfield runner and still on a rookie contract. Most notably, Kalen Ballage's presence has seemingly pushed Samuels out.

Ballage offers a burst that Samuels doesn't have. Ballage is more athletic and quick, though he isn't the smartest runner sometimes. The Miami Dolphins cut ties with him when they thought he wasn't capable of being an every-down starter. Ultimately, as the fourth member on the depth chart for the Steelers, he's found a home.

#4 - Marcus Allen

The first defensive player on this list is safety turned linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen's been with the team since 2018, and had to change positions due to the depth at safety. Allen's not a big guy, and his lack of strength is noticeable in games.

His instinctive playmaking from college hasn't been on display in the NFL. Trading for Joe Schobert showed the Steelers have a lack of faith in their backup linebackers.

They'll likely be choosing from the likes of Buddy Johnson, Allen and Ulysses Grant III. Grant and Johnson offer more on special teams than Allen. That's a difference maker on a team whose head coach used to coach special teams.

Allen's young enough that he could be an intriguing trade piece if the Steelers are so inclined.

#5 - Donovan Stiner

Last but not the least is backup safety Donovan Stiner.

Stiner missed a couple of tackles this preseason, which hasn't helped his case. He's only 22 and could very well be a practice squad candidate. Tre Nowrood and Miles Killebrew haven't made a lot of splashes, but their roster spots feel safe.

The Steelers have one of the NFL's elite defenses, so choosing between backup safeties is important. Although Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds don't get hurt often, having depth is critical.

Stiner has been strong in practice and had an interception in the Hall of Fame Game. But final cuts are never easy, and despite his upside, the Steelers are in win-now mode for the 2021 season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha