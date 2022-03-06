"Holy s*** fast" - The Rock congratulates top DL prospect for NFL Combine performance 

Jordan Davis' name may not ring a bell to the casual NFL fan as of yet, but according to the results of his 40-yard dash time at the 2022 NFL Combine, that will likely soon change this fall on Sunday afternoons.

The star defensive lineman for the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs, who is all of 6'6" and 341 pounds, blazed the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.78 seconds.

Fans, NFL scouts and celebrities alike are all amazed at the speed of such a large human being...including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"4.8 40 is fast. 4.8 40 @ 341lbs is holy s**t fast. Great run, big man, can’t wait to see you wreak havoc!!" 👏🏾👏🏾👊🏾

News of Davis' 40-yard dash time made the newscycles, and it was evident that all were in awe of the speed of an offensive lineman of his size.

6-6 (96th percentile)

341 lbs (92nd percentile)

40-yard: 4.82 (96th percentile)

10-yard: 1.68 (85th percentile)



Despite a historic 40-yard dash for a man his size, many are still unsure of just who Jordan Davis is.

Getting to know Jordan Davis before his NFL arrival

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

The big man was one of the many star players on the defensive side of the ball for the 2021-2022 national champion Georgia Bulldogs football team (defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18). The championship was the first for the Bulldogs since 1980.

The defensive tackle was a menace all season, and as a reward, he was recognized for his efforts by being awarded the Outland Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's top interior lineman, and the Chuck Bednarik Trophy, awarded to the nation's top defensive player.

As a cherry on top, he was also recognized as a unanimous 2021 All-American selection. He was also selected to the first-team All-SEC.

Jordan Davis hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and chose to play for the University of Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart over other offers, such as Miami, North Carolina, and Clemson.

Before getting to head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs had to face the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh in the 2021 Orange Bowl. The Wolverines had a penchant for having a physical defense led by another star defensive player in edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to win the game by a score of 34-11, setting up a championship game with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

