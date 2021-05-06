Tennessee Titans draft picks 2021: Who did the Tennessee Titans draft? Complete list of selections

The Tennessee Titans had a big task in the 2021 NFL draft. This past offseason, the Titans parted ways with Adam Humphries, Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis. The team needed to find replacements for these players in the draft.

The Titans also had to add the necessary weapons to stop the recent post-season disappointment.

The Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft Selections

Here are the Tennessee Titans' 2021 NFL draft picks.

#1 - Round 1, Pick 22: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Tennessee Titans see Caleb Farley as a way to stop their third-down problem that has been plaguing their defense.

In high school, he played wide receiver and then switched to cornerback while at Virginia Tech. The only downside for Farley is the recurring injuries he has suffered, including a recent back surgery.

He also opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns so his preparedness for the upcoming season could be a concern.

With the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Titans select CB Caleb Farley!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/vJpcYXO0fR — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

#2 - Round 2, Pick 53: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

The Titans released veteran right tackle Dennis Kelly this offseason and drafted Dillon Radunz to be his replacement.

Radunz has also been working on his game to make a move to left tackle to prove his versatility. His run blocking skills are some of the best in the draft and when Derrick Henry is your running back, it's a good skill to possess.

A few reasons why NDSU OT Dillon Radunz is rising (and I've heard his name a lot the last few days) -- teams believe he could play all five spots on the line, and in a tackle class stocked with short arms, Radunz one of few to hit 34" mark. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 28, 2021

#3 - Round 3, Pick 92: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

The Titans declined Rashaan Evans' fifth-year option and Jayon Brown will be a free agent after the 2021 season, so adding Monty Rice will add depth for the upcoming season and he could possibly be a starter in 2022.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 100: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

Elijah Molden is another good addition to the Titans defense. Molden is stellar in coverage and has good size and speed.

With Washington last season, he recorded 26 tackles and 1 interception.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 109: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Dez Fitzpatrick is a fast and diligent wide receiver who made plays happen when he was at Louisville.

The Titans traded up in the fourth round to secure Fitzpatrick so they obviously believe that he can be the receiver that they need to bring a spark to their offense.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 135: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

The Titans drafted Rashad Weaver in hopes that he would help with their pass-rushing woes. Unfortunately, he has his own.

Just one day after being drafted by the Titans, Weaver was charged with assault from an incident that occurred on April 18th. The Titans said they were not aware of the incident before they drafted Weaver and the NFL said they are investigating as well. No word yet on what punishment the pass rusher will face.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 205: Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Racey McMath is a special teams selection for the Tennessee Titans. McMath is going to need a lot of work to be NFL-ready when it comes to his receiving skills. But while at LSU, McMath was a star when it came to special teams.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 215: Brady Breeze, S, Oregon

Just as with McMath, Brady Breeze will be a special team selection for the Tennessee Titans.

While the team is pretty stacked in the secondary, Breeze being used on special teams will give him a better chance at making the roster.