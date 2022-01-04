3 NFL teams that could take a gamble on Antonio Brown in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

Antonio Brown is once again looking for a new home. Several teams have taken a chance on the troubled wide receiver in the past. But after what took place Sunday against the New York Jets, who is bold enough to risk it all again for the wide receiver?

We take a look at the 3 teams that might be on Brown's radar next year:

#1 Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins just missed out on making the playoffs for the second year in a row, losing to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. One of the biggest problems the Dolphins seem to have is their lack of weapons to help quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

gregcote @gregcote @HeraldSports #NFL NEW: This is exactly where the Miami Dolphins did NOT want to be to begin 2022: Out of the playoffs, and still with no firm idea on Tua Tagovailoa to end the season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… NEW: This is exactly where the Miami Dolphins did NOT want to be to begin 2022: Out of the playoffs, and still with no firm idea on Tua Tagovailoa to end the season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… @HeraldSports #NFL

The Dolphins went out and got former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the first round of the NFL Draft last year and he was fairly successful in his rookie season. But it has become clear towards the end of the season that Tagovailoa needs more help.

A player of Antonio Brown's stature could be great for this team. He is already in Florida and has a wealth of experience at the position. The chance to develop a relationship with a young quarterback trying to find his feet in the NFL could be the change of dynamic that Brown needs.

On the other hand, Tagovailoa is one of the most well-liked guys on the Dolphins, and his positivity may be something that could help breathe new life into Brown and potentially see him end his NFL career on a positive note.

Other teams that might need Antonio Brown next year

# 2 New Orleans Saints

With all the injuries the New Orleans Saints have had this past year, they could use some weapons on offense to help Jameis Winston next year.

With wide receiver Michael Thomas more than likely leaving the team next year, Antonio Brown could slide right into his spot and be the No. 1 receiver on this team.

Guy Haberman @GuyHaberman Alving Kamara 60% decrease in TD production.



Taysom Hill the QB.



No Michael Thomas.



Un-drafted 2nd year WR leads team in targets.



Might make the playoffs.



Coach of the Year: Alving Kamara 60% decrease in TD production.Taysom Hill the QB.No Michael Thomas.Un-drafted 2nd year WR leads team in targets.Might make the playoffs.Coach of the Year: https://t.co/FPzzDockEb

The Saints have experience with troubled athletes. This is the same team that was willing to take on Jameis Winston who has had a few issues over the years. He now looks to be a model citizen and that may be because of the influence of former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and Saints head coach Sean Payton.

They brought a calm to Winston that they may be able to do the same for Antonio Brown and he may be worth taking a chance on.

#3 Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers might be an odd place for the Browns to land, but why not? Despite their issues with Aaron Rodgers, they are a stable organization. And it seems, at least for this season, they have worked things out with their star quarterback.

Disney News - Beyond The Headlines @DisneyNews20 From Antonio Brown’s outburst to Aaron Rodgers’ performance – Sunday was proof that the NFL will put up with anybody if they’re good enough disneynews.in/from-antonio-b… From Antonio Brown’s outburst to Aaron Rodgers’ performance – Sunday was proof that the NFL will put up with anybody if they’re good enough disneynews.in/from-antonio-b…

Another incentive could come in the form of signing Antonio Brown, which might convince Aaron Rodgers to stick around a little bit longer. For a quarterback playing some of the best football of his career, more offensive weapons may be just the thing to keep him in Green Bay.

Apart from garnering immense respect around the league, Aaron Rodgers also has a cool, calm and collected demeanor about him. He may be able to connect with Brown at veteran level and keep the latter's focus on the game and winning.

The main thing that Antonio Brown appears to be missing is stability and a support structure who are patient as well as willing to help him whenever he is having problems.

Tom Brady seemed to understand this in his Super Bowl winning season with Brown, and he seems to understand it now too. Instead of taking a critical stance, he has asked the public to be more sympathetic toward Antonio Brown's struggles. Perhaps the three teams above could heed Brady's words and take a chance on Brown.

Edited by David Nyland