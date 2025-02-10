  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They're all pretty disappointing": When Eagles handed Tom Brady his third career Super Bowl loss

"They're all pretty disappointing": When Eagles handed Tom Brady his third career Super Bowl loss

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Feb 10, 2025 18:56 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (image credit: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 on Sunday. The Eagles avenged their 2023 Super Bowl loss and crushed the dreams of Chiefs fans of a historic three-peat.

However, Kansas City isn't the only one who saw their dreams crushed at the hands of the Eagles as Tom Brady’s Patriots suffered the same fate on Feb. 4, 2018.

"They're all pretty disappointing," Brady said after the game, via NFL.com's Edward Lewis. "I mean, losing sucks. But you show up, and you try to win, and sometimes you lose, and that's the way it goes. ... It obviously — yup, it sucks."
also-read-trending Trending

Brady threw for 505 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He led his team to a 33-32 lead with 9:32 remaining, but they lost 41-33.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although Brady had cemented his legacy with five Super Bowl wins at the time, he was still hurt by the defeat.

"I expect to be back, so we'll see," Brady said. "I mean, it's 15 minutes after the game, so I want to process it a bit. But I don't see why I wouldn't be back."

The loss turned out to be his third and last Super Bowl defeat. He featured in two more Super Bowls and won both of them.

Tom Brady congratulates Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, Tom Brady was sitting in the FOX commentary box and called the big game. While the Philadelphia Eagles recorded 41 points against the Patriots, they scored 40 over the Chiefs, becoming the first team to score 40+ points twice in the Super Bowl.

Brady congratulated the Eagles on their victory and had a special message for Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.

"I'm so happy for you," Brady said. "Congratulations to you and your team. You guys played so well all season long, and there couldn't be a better Super Bowl champion than the Philadelphia Eagles. You led them to victory."

Hurts threw for 221 yards and rushed for 72 yards with three TDs. He went 17 of 22 and had a 119.7 rating.

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी