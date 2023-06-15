Thomas Morstead has established himself as one of the top punters in the NFL throughout his NFL career. The Pearland, Texas native joined the Jets this offseason along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Many fans see the team as making the playoffs this upcoming season but the veteran punter spoke about the expectations for New York.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Morstead addressed how the Jets are looking at the 2023 season in terms of goals and expectations.

"So I think we just have to have as a team, just have kind of a, you know an even-keeled mindset and, and an understanding that we've gotta go lay a new foundation that's a new team with new players, and we've gotta get, go out and earn it," said Morstead.

The 37-year-old added:

"What you maybe did as a unit or as an individual player last year is last year. And you know, hopefully, you can build off of that as a team. We gotta start from scratch and build our own identity this year."

Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets after spending the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets' schedule this season ranks in the top 10 of the most difficult as they'll be on primetime six times this season.

Morstead and the Jets will start the 2023 season on Monday Night Football versus the Buffalo Bills. Week Four will have two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to MetLife to face the Jets.

Their second Monday Night Football appearance under the lights comes in Week Nine versus the Chargers. The following week sees the Jets on the road against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football for the second time.

Thursday Night Football will be their final two primetime games against the Dolphins on Black Friday and the Browns in Week 17. Entering his 15th season, Thomas Morstead could play a vital role for the Jets in the 2023 season.

Thomas Morstead's second time around with the Jets

Morstead with the New York Jets

The Pro Bowl punter started seven games for the Jets in 2021. He had 23 punts for 1,108 yards (989 net yards) with seven landing inside of the 20-yard line. Thomas Morstead was cut in November 2021 but will reunite with the franchise once again. He ranks second amongst active punters in total punting yards (37,141) and in punts (798).

