NFL betting odds: 3 moneyline underdogs picks for Week 15

The moneyline betting board for NFL Week 15 is already full of wild and crazy games. Most of them are the usual storylines with regard to injuries and playoff scenarios. This week, the NFL has had to deal with a surge in COVID cases and a head coach dismissed during the regular season, which is rare in and of itself. Bettors should take all of these factors into consideration when placing wagers this week. With that being said, there are a few value plays for Week 15.

3 moneyline underdog plays for NFL Week 15

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals +135 vs. Denver Broncos

The Bengals need to string together wins soon if they hope to grab a Wildcard spot. Currently, Cincinnati is in a tie with 5 other teams at 7-6 vying for that coveted playoff spot. Against the Broncos, look for the Bengals to put points on the board and get an upset underdog win. The Bengals’ defense has not been particularly good in the last two games. Look for the Bengals defense to focus on stopping the Broncos’ excellent rushing attack while forcing QB Teddy Bridgewater to beat them through the air.

At +135, the Bengals are a solid moneyline pick for Week 15.

#2 - Chicago Bears +190 vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Bears have faced tough teams the past two weeks (Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers), but their overall play has progressed under rookie Justin Fields. Expect the Bears to upset the Minnesota Vikings in their NFC North battle. The Bears will love nothing more than to play spoiler to the Vikings’ playoff hopes. As long as the Bears defense can keep tabs on Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook, their offense should be able to score against the Vikings’ beatable defense.

For +190, the Bears are a tasty underdog pick at the moneyline price.

#3 - Shoot your shot upset of the week: Atlanta Falcons +325 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately, last week’s SYSUotW did not cash because the Detroit Lions were who we thought they were (in Dennis Green's voice). This week, shoot your shot with the Atlanta Falcons at +325. Both teams are still fighting for the 2 reachable Wildcard spots (the 9-4 Los Angeles Rams have a 2-game lead over the 7-6 San Francisco 49ers). While the Niners have a one-game lead over the Falcons, look for the Falcons to further muddy the playoff picture with a huge upset this weekend.

Shoot your shot at the huge moneyline underdog in the Lions and be a part of that 2-game winning streak.

For entertainment purposes only, the SYSUotW’s criteria is a moneyline underdog play at a +200 or more price.

Week 14 results: (0-3 -3.00 units)

NFL Moneyline Underdog Year-to-Date: (15-20 +5.37 units)

Shoot your shot upset of the week YTD: (4-4 +6.30 units)

