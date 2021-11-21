Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans injury report and starting lineup - November 21 | NFL Week 11

The Tennessee Titans are attempting to limp to the finish line after Derrick Henry and Julio Jones' injuries. Between the Browns and the Titans, it is hard to choose who gets the crown for "most injuries in the AFC in Week 11." They will need to defeat the Houston Texans in Sunday's divisional battle to get to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans are 1-8 and jobs are on the line. Going forward, every win is about keeping a paycheck in 2022. It might be enough to keep some players around next season if they can upset the Titans in Sunday's game. Otherwise, this game would be a downpayment extending the careers of coaches and players.

The Titans have had injuries on offense around the quarterback. Meanwhile, the Texans have been healthy around the quarterback, but Taylor's been injured most of the season. The Texans are the clear underdogs in this game, but can they step up and knock out a hobbled Titans team?

Which players will miss Sunday's game? Here's a look at the health of both teams, according to CBS Sports.

Tennessee Titans Team Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Nate Davis OG Concussion Out Bud Dupree OLB Abdomen Out Rashaan Evans ILB Ankle Out Jeremy McNichols RB Concussion Out Derrick Henry RB Foot Out Sam Ficken K Groin Out Julio Jones WR Hamstring Out Geoff Swaim TE Concussion Out Janoris Jenkins CB Chest Questionable David Long OLB Hamstring Out Darrynton Evans RB Knee Out Anthony McKinney OT Undisclosed Questionable Dane Cruikshank SS Knee Out

Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and running back Derrick Henry (foot) will miss the game on Sunday due to long-term ailments. Linebacker Bud Dupree (abdomen), kicker Sam Ficken (groin), linebacker Rashaad Evans (ankle), offensive guard Nate Davis (concussion) and tight end Geoff Swain (concussion) are other key players who won't feature against the Bills.

Veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins (chest) and offensive tackle Anthony McKinney are questionable to play.

Houston Texans Team Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Hardy Nickerson MLB Concussion Out Cre'von LeBlanc CB Illness Questionable Laremy Tunsil OT Thumb Out Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Questionable Terrence Brooks DB Chest Out Scottie Phillips RB Ankle Out

The Houston Texans have listed four players as out for the game on Sunday: linebacker Hardy Nickerson (concussion), offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (thumb), defensive back Terrence Brooks (chest) and running back Scottie Phillips (ankle).

Cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc (illness) and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (foot) are questionable to play against the Bills on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans Team Starting lineup

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - D'Onta Foreman | WR - AJ Brown, Marcus Johnson, Chester Rogers | TE - MyCole Pruitt | OL - Taylor Lewan, Rodger Saffold III, Ben Jones, Dillon Radunz, David Quessenberry

DL - Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry | LB - Harold Landry III, Jayon Brown, Monty Rice, Ola Adeniyi | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton, Chris Jackson, Elijah Molden | K - Randy Bullock | P - Brett Kern

Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans Team Starting lineup

QB - Tyrod Taylor | RB - David Johnson | WR - Brandin Cooks, Nico Collins, Danny Amendola | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Geron Christian Sr., Tytus Howard, Jimmy Morrissey, Justin McCray, Charlie Heck

DL - Jonathan Greenard, Maliek Collins, DeMarcus Walker, Jacob Martin | LB - Zach Cunningham, Neville Hewitt, Kevin Pierre-Louis | CB - Desmond King II, Terrance Mitchell, Lonnie Johnson Jr. | SS - Eric Murray, Justin Reid | K - Ka'imi Fairbairn | P - Cameron Johnston

