Former NFL QB reveals how teams will try to beat Josh Allen: “You got to say a prayer”

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have faced the Super Bowl-winning Rams and 2021's top seed in the AFC Tennessee Titans. They've won both by a combined score of 72-17. Put simply, most fans agree that the Bills are the team to beat this year. But if one team wants to beat them, they're going to need to find a way to stop it. Robert Griffin III explained how it could be done on This Just In:

"First, you got to say a prayer: 'dear Lord, baby Jesus,' because these guys are unbelievable. Josh Allen's really just going out there and playing free. A lot of people are talking about how he's getting hit so much, but it's just part of his game."

He went on, explaining how the safeties are the team's first line of defense:

"He likes to go out there and put himself in harm's way. But to answer your question, it's very simple. They have to try to do to the Bills what teams did to the Chiefs last year. You have to play two high safeties. You have to find a way to get two guys: one over the top and one underneath Stefon Diggs."

Lastly, he said that the second part is to hope to get a big push up front:

"And then pray that your front can win the battle at the line of scrimmage when the Bills are going to run the football. The problem with that is Josh Allen is doing a really good job with his eyes, using his vision in the pocket to pick apart defenses that play zone. So that's why they're one of the most complete teams."

Josh Allen's performance through two weeks

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

In his season opener, the quarterback took down the Los Angeles Rams, defeating the team 31-10. In his 2022 debut, he threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for another. He completed a whopping 83.9 percent of his throws en route to victory.

In Week 2, he threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 41-7 rout of the Titans. He didn't finish the game and left the last quarter for his backup Case Keenum. Allen will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday after Miami's come-from-behind win led by Tua Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.

