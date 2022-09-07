"It was a good thing" - Todd Bowles makes bizarre admission claiming Tom Brady's absence from Buccaneers training camp benefited team

When Tom Brady took a 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many criticized him and thought it was a selfish move. However, coach Todd Bowles didn't think so.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady on his 11-day absence from training camp: "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of sh*t going on."

While some analysts thought it was a bad look, many didn't seem to have an issue with it. Bowles was one of those people who didn't mind Brady taking his absence. Bowles thinks the team benefited from Brady's absence.

With Brady gone, he pointed out how backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask were able to develop and get more reps.

The team also improved its run game after being less involved with the passing game. Bowles said:

“I thought it was a good thing. And it kind of helped us develop our run game a little more. You know, it’s like, ‘Ok. We’ve got to play with Blaine [Gabbert] or Kyle [Trask]. Let’s develop things we have to do to win the ballgame.’

"And I think in that process we got our run game going a little more because we spent a little more time on it. Which we probably wouldn’t have had he been here. So I think it’s helped us on the long run. And we figured out that we’re a team and not just one guy and a team.”

Brady will eventually retire and there's a growing sense it could be after this season. He inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to become an analyst once he steps away from football. In the wake of the recent news of Brady's personal troubles, it's apparent that he needs to be more involved with his family.

Todd Bowles took over as Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach this offseason as Bruce Arians stepped down

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts.

Todd Bowles became the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach this offseason after Bruce Arians stepped down. Arians will still be a part of the team as he will be working in the front office in a reduced role.

foxnews.com/sports/bruce-a… BREAKING: Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers head coach, taking front office position: report BREAKING: Bruce Arians stepping down as Buccaneers head coach, taking front office position: reportfoxnews.com/sports/bruce-a…

Bowles served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2019-2021 and has had coaching experience with the New York Jets.

In Bowles' first season with the Bucs, it will likely be his last with Brady as his quarterback. Given the circumstances, Bowles' comments didn't come as a surprise as Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask were able to get meaningful reps.

