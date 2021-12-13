"Don't know where it went" - Tom Brady claims he doesn't have possession of his 700th career TD ball 

Sunday was a big day for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as December football was in full swing. During the contest against the Bills, Brady threw his 700th touchdown pass (regular season and playoffs), continuing to raise the record for touchdowns in a career.

It was an overtime walk-off touchdown that created a lot of chaos after the ball crossed the goal line.

Tom Brady's 700th touchdown ball potentially missing

After the game, Brady met with reporters to discuss the game. During the press conference posted on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' official YouTube channel, one of the reporters asked about the ball.

While on stage, it occurred to Brady that he didn't know where the ball went.

"I haven't seen it so yeah, BP gets to go get something nice too. I don't know where it went, I gotta look for it."

"BP," Breshad Perriman, had joked that there were to be no negotiations on the ball. He was the receiver who caught the ball and outran the Bills' defenders to win the game.

StatMuse @statmuse Tom Brady is in a one-man GOAT race.



Most wins ever

Most wins in playoffs

Most Super Bowl wins

Most passing yards ever

Most passing yards in playoffs

Most pass TD ever

Most pass TD in playoffs

Most completions in playoffs



Those who have kept Brady at arm's length this season may be a bit confused by the sudden jump to 700 touchdowns just a few games after hitting 600. The 600 touchdowns were his regular season totals.

The 700 touchdowns include his postseason touchdown totals.

With his 700th touchdown, the Buccaneers moved to 10-3 and are on a four-game winstreak. They are the third seed in the NFC playoff race, trailing the 10-3 Packers and 10-2 Arizona Cardinals.

nick wright @getnickwright I’m not sure I agree with it, but Tom Brady just won league MVP. At age 44. Coming off a Super Bowl MVP.



The Cardinals face the Rams on Monday Night Football tonight. The Buccaneers will be Rams fans in the contest, as every loss suffered by the Packers and Cardinals brings Brady's team one step closer to the top seed.

The Buccaneers face the New Orleans Saints, Panthers twice, and New York Jets. As such, one can likely expect plenty more touchdowns from Brady as the season winds down.

Every opponent on the schedule is currently under .500 and the Buccaneers have a great shot to finish the season riding an eight-game win streak.

The Packers play the Ravens, Browns, Vikings and Lions. Depending on Lamar Jackson's status, the Packers could easily finish the season 2-2, giving the Buccaneers a clear shot to pass them.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals face the Rams, Lions, Colts, Cowboys, and Seahawks. The Rams, Cowboys, and Colts offer the best chance for the Cardinals to stumble.

Will Brady steal the number one seed a few weeks after his 700th touchdown pass? Based on the schedules of each team, he has a true shot.

Edited by LeRon Haire