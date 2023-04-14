“Tom Brady had an ACL” – Peyton Manning refuses to give up on top QB prospect ahead of 2023 NFL Draft 

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker had one of the best seasons of any quarterback last year, and had a great 2021 season as well.

Hooker quarterback threw for over 6,000 yards, 58 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns the last two seasons.

Hendon Hooker would be regarded as a top-10 pick if it weren't for his injury against South Carolina late into last season. He suffered a non-contact ACL injury and was confirmed to have torn it, making him miss the season finale versus Vanderbilt.

There's a chance Hooker could be ready to take the field by the start of the season, but no team will be in a rush to start him as he's recovering from his injury. Despite the injury, NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback and former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning thinks Hooker will bounce back from the injury.

"It was hard to watch. I think, Hendon probably does go on, you know, win the Heisman Trophy. If not for that injury. You know, I think the ACL I'm not saying it's not a big deal. Right. I'm sure Hendon feels like it's a very big deal. But they can fix those so much faster and better than they used to."

Manning added that great quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Joe Burrow had ACL injuries and that players can recover from the injury sooner today.

"So Tom Brady had an ACL. Joe Burrow had an ACL. So you definitely can come back for I think you could actually come back even sooner."

Here is a video of Hooker's injury.

Could Hendon Hooker be picked in the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Hendon Hooker during Tennessee v Vanderbilt

If it weren't for the torn ACL, Hendon Hooker would almost certainly be guaranteed to be a top-10 pick in the NFL draft. Hooker has a first-to-second-round draft projection, but has been gaining steam to be drafted in the first-round.

Plenty of teams have Hooker as the third-rated QB prospect in the draft behind CJ Stroud and Bryce Young.

Hendon Hooker is reportedly shooting up draft boards. Is he a lock for the first round?

outkick.com/hendon-hooker-… "There are plenty of teams that have him third on their list, right below those top two in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud."Hendon Hooker is reportedly shooting up draft boards. Is he a lock for the first round? "There are plenty of teams that have him third on their list, right below those top two in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud."Hendon Hooker is reportedly shooting up draft boards. Is he a lock for the first round?outkick.com/hendon-hooker-…

The Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and others have been linked with potentially selecting Hooker in the first-round.

Hooker will likely sit behind the veteran quarterback in his first season as he recovers from his injury and learns NFL system.

Where do you think Hendon Hooker will be drafted?

