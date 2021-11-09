"I'm not commenting on Aaron Rodgers' personal situation" - Tom Brady dodges Packers QB's vaccine question

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enough on their plates this week as they prepare to take on a Washington Football Team that they barely defeated in the 2020-2021 Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs by a score of 31-23.

With Chase Young and Montez Sweat up next, Brady's last thoughts are on Aaron Rodgers and the current debacle that has occurred over his vaccination status.

This much was evident when Brady was asked about Rodgers on his podcast.

On a recent episode of Tom Brady's Let's Go podcast, he was asked about the situation regarding Aaron Rodgers, and here is some of what he had to say:

"Of course, I figured you'd ask me about this. I figured out I'm not commenting on Aaron Rodgers' personal situation. Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body."

And then, in typical Tom Brady fashion, he jokingly changed the direction of the conversation a bit.

"But by the way, 'The TB12 Method' is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold, and I'll leave it at that. Nope, just thought about it, and obviously that's how I feel, and that's all I'm going to say."

Previously, Brady revealed that he contracted COVID-19 at some point after winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. He stated that he came down with the virus, sometime, shortly after the Super Bowl parade.

Earlier in the off-season, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stated that his team was 100 percent vaccinated.

Will Rodgers return this week?

Per the COVID-19 protocols, Rodgers had to stay away from the facility for 10 days and test negative twice within a span of 24 hours. That puts Rodgers' return on November 13, the day before the Packers' Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX @JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. .@JayGlazer says that the NFL has begun interviewing Packers personnel as to whether or not Aaron Rodgers violated COVID-19 protocols. https://t.co/uVjvD3kSkS “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended.”So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. twitter.com/NFLonFOX/statu… “Aaron Rodgers will not be suspended.”So we probably getting Russ and Rodgers in Green Bay in Week 10. Buckle up. twitter.com/NFLonFOX/statu…

Of course, whether Rodgers plays in the game depends on his passing of the COVID-19 protocols. If he does test negative for his tests, then he will indeed play, despite not being able to participate in the weekly walkthrough for the game.

Rodgers has been around for a long time, so he understands what needs to be done and understands how to prepare without the use of a walkthrough. He is still able to attend virtual meetings this week, so the hope is that he will be participating in each of those meetings

