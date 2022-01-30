Tom Brady avoids fine for unsportsmanlike conduct foul during his presumably last game

In last weekend's 30-27 divisional loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received his first ever unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ever. In 22 years, the quarterback was never flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was upset that Los Angeles Rams' Von Miller was called for roughing the passer. Miller's helmet hit his face, causing his lip to bleed.

Angry about the non-call, he then approached head referee Shawn Hochuli and asked why he didn't call the penalty on Miller. Hochuli said after the game that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback approached him and used profane language.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language.” -Shawn Hochuli on his interaction with Tom Brady

With all penalties and questionable fouls, the National Football League reviews and then issues fines each week to players who violate the league's conduct. The seven-time Super Bowl winner won't be fined by the NFL for the unsportsmanlike call.

The National Football League also decided that Von Miller won't be fined for roughing the passer either.

Has QB Tom Brady played his last game?

Last weekend, after a valiant effort at a comeback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27, preventing them from a repeat at another Lombardi Trophy. Veteran quarterback Tom Brady walked off the field, clearly disappointed that is how his team's season ended.

The NFL didn't fine #Bucs QB Tom Brady for his run-in with referee Shawn Hochuli after a hit bloodied his lip last week. Hochuli said he flagged Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct because he "got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language." But no fine.

After the game, he was asked about the possibility of retirement, despite the fact that he still has one year left on his current contract.

He said that he would take the time and really think about what he wanted to do and discuss it with his family.

But late last week, rumors began to ramp up that he had made his decision to retire.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday that several sources had confirmed that an announcement of the star quarterback's retirement was imminent.

As current and former teammates took to social media to wish him well in his next chapter, Tom Brady's agent released a statement saying that no decision had been made as of yet. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have said that he hasn't made a decision as of yet.

Now, all NFL fans will have to wait to hear whether or not they will get one more season to see the "GOAT" go on a Super Bowl run, or if his historic career has come to an end.

