"He basically pretended to be Wes Welker his whole career" - Tom Brady hilariously trolls former teammate Julian Edelman

Life is good if your name is Tom Brady. The 44-year-old is the most successful player in the history of the NFL. His alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, beat their biggest rivals, Ohio State, over the weekend. On top of that, Brady was victorious for a ninth straight game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Tom Brady let his good energy out on his weekly podcast on Monday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed a lot of humor throughout the episode. He took shots at former teammates, most notably one of his best friends Julian Edelman.

Joey Knight @TBTimes_Bulls Tom Brady's in rare form on his weekly podcast tonight. Throwing shade at the #Colts comin' right outta the gate: "It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't near as lucky as it seems." #Bucs Tom Brady's in rare form on his weekly podcast tonight. Throwing shade at the #Colts comin' right outta the gate: "It turns out that horseshoe on their helmet isn't near as lucky as it seems." #Bucs

When it was Edelman's turn to receive a jab, Brady didn't hold back. Brady was closer to Edelman than he was to anyone else on the Patriots. Their relationship makes Brady's quote that much more funny.

“He’s always mimicked me pretty well, mimicked Gronk pretty well, mimicked (Bill) Belichick pretty well over the years. He basically pretended to be Wes Welker his whole career, so what can’t he do?”

Brady's quote was in response to Edelman's recent appearance on the Manningcast. The Manning brothers asked Edelman to mimic a conversation between Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Edelman's impression went viral as we learned a lot about the relationship the two future Hall-of-Famers have.

Athlete Swag @AthleteSwag Julian Edelman’s impersonations of Gronk and Tom Brady are gold 😂 Julian Edelman’s impersonations of Gronk and Tom Brady are gold 😂 https://t.co/OmEVQejTh7

Brady, Edelman and Gronk were the three biggest weapons on the New England Patriots' offense between 2013 and 2019. When Wes Welker left after the 2012 season, Edelman replaced Welker as a slot specialist effortlessly.

Much like how the Green Bay Packers went from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers, the Patriots went from Welker to Edelman. Without Edelman, the Patriots wouldn't have won three Super Bowls. He is one of the most clutch playoff performers of his generation.

But Tom Brady wasn't done with the jabs on his podcast. He even took playful jabs at Gronkowski, who has been crucial to the Buccaneers' offense. Brady said:

“He’s a freak. It’s funny, I pride myself on being nutritious and treating my body like a temple. And here’s Gronk, he’s a machine. He puts anything into (his body), any preservative, and it’s obviously so effective. It kind of p***** me off that I’m sitting here counting almond intake, and he’s wolfing down peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches like they’re going out of style.”

It's been a breath of fresh air hearing Tom Brady being humorous and having fun. He's willing to take disses and dish them right back. His swagger and presence shine brighter than ever in his twilight seasons.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This humor is something we weren't accustomed to when he was with the Patriots. But it's nice to see him employing it after all this time.

Edited by Piyush Bisht