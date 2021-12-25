Tom Brady's latest business venture might be his most unique yet 

Tom Brady is not only, arguably, the greatest football player to ever put on a jersey; he has also become the consummate businessman. With several business ventures already in play (more on those in just a bit), it's his newest venture that may become known as the most unique.

How is "Brady Blue" a part of Tom Brady's latest business venture?

Many have often joked that the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could run for president today and win due to his immense popularity (and apparent favor with the refs at times). But can his influence convince him to create his own shade of the color blue?

Well, don't look now, but that's exactly what the G.O.A.T. has done.

In a collaboration with longtime color influencer Pantone, Tom Brady has created a blue hue now known as "Brady Blue 112-22."

The new hue has rolled out just in time for his new apparel line, aptly named "Brady," which will be released on January 12, 2022.

The new shade of blue was specifically developed for the quarterback's new apparel line.

According to a tweet by Pantone, here is what "Brady Blue" looks to represent:

"Developed in partnership with quarterback @TomBrady, @bradybrand and Pantone Color Institute: Brady Blue 112-22 is bold, exuding strength and confidence, imbued with an inner intensity, emblematic of his self-determination and commitment to precision."

What other businesses has Tom Brady invested in?

Like many athletes today, Tom Brady considers himself more than just a football player. He has several business ventures that he has invested in that can likely set him up for his upcoming (at some point) retirement.

Here are just a few businesses that the three-time NFL MVP either owns or endorses:

Tom is the owner of 199 Productions, a film company that specializes in producing documentaries. The company was named after the quarterback's draft position in the 2000 NFL Draft (199).

The G.O.A.T. also owns Autograph, which offers digital NFT's (non-fungible tokens) for those that are interested in this newest option for users.

In 2019, he became a brand ambassador for IWC Schaffhausen, a luxury Swiss watch company.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback can also be seen on your television daily in Subway commercials. Since he is very health-conscious and focused on overall health, it only makes sense that he would team up with a company like Subway. The ads are funny, and they do a great job of describing some of the delicious yet healthy food options the brand has available.

