"Tom Brady is on this season of the Masked Singer" - Julian Edelman adds fuel to TB12's TV show appearance rumors 

For those believing that Tom Brady's final season will be this year, his recent absence has been noted. Some believe Brady's disappearance wasn't due to personal reasons at all. They think he was contractually obligated by FOX to guest in one of their shows.

Over the last week, rumors have run rampant that Tom Brady is going to feature as a contestant on The Masked Singer. They allege it was kept under wraps as the the show depends upon surprise cameos.

During an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit, one of the quarterback's most high-profile teammates added fuel to the fire. Julian Edelman confessed that he expects the quarterback to be on the show. Here's how he put it:

“Let me be perfectly clear: Tom Brady is on this season of the Masked Singer.”

It is unclear whether the wide receiver has any inside information or is merely speculating. He may just be stirring the pot. That said, his comments will push believers to new levels of confidence.

The rumors will only be quashed or confirmed when the new series airs.

Julian Edelman's ties to Tom Brady

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady played together for ten seasons. Like his quarterback, the wide receiver was also selected near the bottom of the draft. In 2009, Edelman was selected in the seventh round with the 232nd pick.

In his rookie season, he earned 359 yards and a touchdown. In each of the following three seasons, he saw about as much action as a typical seventh-round pick. He recorded under 250 yards each campaign and under 100 yards in two of the three years.

2013 was when he finally broke out, posting his first 1000-yard season. However, after his breakout year, Edelman fell below 1,000 yards in both of the following two seasons. In 2016, he jumped back up, recording 1,106 yards.

Between 2016-2019 Edelman had the best form of his career as he recorded nearly 3,000 yards in the duration. That said, he missed the entire 2017 campaign with a knee injury.

His's mind-blowing catch in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons became the play that defined his career. During the infamous 28-3 comeback, Edelman was able to snag a critical pass from Tom Brady while falling. He snatched the ball just above the ground.

Edelman was part of four Super Bowl appearances with Brady, and they were successful in three of them. The receiver won the MVP in Super Bowl 53 against the Los Angeles Rams. His postseason performances were spectacular. As a result, Julian Edelman is second only to Jerry Rice in postseason receiving yards (1,442) and receptions (118).

