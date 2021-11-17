"Absolutely not" - Tom Brady never believed any of his Super Bowl winning teams would win it all at the beginning of the season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now had two consecutive losses and quarterback Tom Brady isn't happy about it. Brady, who made his weekly Monday appearance on the "Let's Go" podcast, started the show by saying that next season, he should make his appearances on Fridays.

Tom Brady said that having to do the podcast the day after a loss has been rough.

Brady went on to talk about the most recent loss to the Washington Football Team and the team's play so far this season. He also spoke about what it takes to get to the Super Bowl and how losing is part of the game in order to be successful.

Tom Brady @TomBrady @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM Press conferences after a loss are like co-workers emailing you before you’ve had your coffee… I mean I don’t drink coffee, but I imagine that’s what it’s like.. bit.ly/30yh1L1 Press conferences after a loss are like co-workers emailing you before you’ve had your coffee… I mean I don’t drink coffee, but I imagine that’s what it’s like.. bit.ly/30yh1L1 @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM https://t.co/cGvJgCNtOt

Tom Brady never felt that any of his Super Bowl teams would win it all at the start of the season

On the "Let's Go" podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was speaking to host Jim Gray about what it takes to be successful in the National Football League. Brady said a lot of people expect teams who are the reigning Super Bowl champions to just 'do it again' the next season.

Brady said it's just not that easy.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. Tom Brady’s entire media availability lasted 1 minute, 43 seconds. You can hear @gregauman ask him to stay longer. I asked if he could take us through how he was feeling. “I like to win,” he said. https://t.co/DHXxvg021N

Gray then went on to ask Brady about his past Super Bowl experiences and whether it was clear that the team was destined for a championship early in the season. Brady responded with the following:

Jim Gray: Tommy, in the middle of a season, did you ever know that any of those seven championship teams were gonna' be Super Bowl winners?

Tom Brady: No, absolutely not. You're so much in the moment, I think in all of these years, and I've had obviously a lot of experience with different teams, with different moments.

Brady went on to mention the 2015 season with the New England Patriots when the team started the season at 10-0. He said the team was on a roll but then finished the season 2-4 in the last six games.

He said that the goal is to "play your best at the right time" and that involves the evaluation of how your team is playing and how your opponent is playing at that time.

Brady said of his Buccaneers team right now that there are a lot of factors that go into it. He said injuries are a big concern for the Bucs right now and that there is still so much football to be played and that it can be turned around.

