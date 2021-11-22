Tom Brady could break NFL record held by Peyton Manning during tie against Giants

Tom Brady's name is synonymous with the words "NFL record." The seven-time championship quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has amassed numerous awards, accolades, and NFL records during his 22 years in the league.

Tonight, in a Monday night matchup against the New York Giants, Tom Brady will have a chance to capture yet another NFL record against a familiar foe.

Tonight, when Tom Brady faces off against the New York Giants, he will have the chance to add another record to the many that are already etched with his name.

The NFL record for the most touchdown passes in a player's first five home games is 20.

Tom Brady currently has 18 touchdown passes in his first four home games, so he needs two touchdown passes to tie the record and three to break it. The current record holder is Peyton Manning, who threw for 20 touchdowns in his first five home games in 2004 and 2013.

Although the Giants' defense is not to be confused with the Giants' defenses of the 80s led by all-world linebacker Lawrence Taylor, they do have key pieces in place led by defensive end Leonard Williams and cornerback James Bradberry.

The Buccaneers themselves are currently on a two-game losing streak against two teams, the Saints and the Washington Football Team, that aren't highly regarded in the league.

During those two losses, Brady threw four interceptions. He will continue to be without safety blanket receiver Antonio Brown, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

However, there is good news, in the fact, that tight end Rob Gronkowski may possibly give it a go tonight. Gronkowski suffered a punctured lung and multiple rib fractures earlier in the season vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

Gronk attempted to return in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints but had to exit the game with back spasms.

Will Brady help 'buc' the trend of losing two consecutive games?

After an early-season hot start to the season, the Buccaneers have slowly come back to the pack a bit, particularly in the highly contested NFC. The Bucs are 6-3 and the New Orleans Saints are 5-5, and they have already dropped a game against the Saints.

As the Buccaneers continue to get healthy on both sides of the ball, opponents should begin to be concerned about seeing the Buccaneers from last year that went on a run in the second half of the season.

