"A lot of other aspects of life continue to change" - Tom Brady speaks up about life outside of football as rumors of rift with wife Gisele Bundchen continue to make headlines

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took an 11-day absence from the team during preseason to address some personal issues. When he returned, he played in the Buccaneers' preseason finale.

Recently, Brady spoke with former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on his “Let’s Go!” podcast's season two debut. He spoke with the two about many topics such as unretiring, being named the No. 1 player in the Top 100 players of 2022, and life outside of football.

One of the biggest takeways from the episode was Brady opening up about life outside of football.

Brady said:

“I think I’m a better football player now, obviously. That also comes with a lot of other aspects of life that continue to change. Because it is your life, and I think I alluded to a few weeks ago. Everyone deals with different things in their life.”

Brady added that his life is different now. He has a son entering high school, a 12-year old, and 9-year old. All three of his children have lives that he needs to be a part of.

He added:

“So even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents.”

“I have a lot of things that are really important ... off-field pursuits and goals that you are trying to maximize as well. So we all have different things that are going on, and I think, once football season comes, I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus.”

Could this be Tom Brady's final season in the NFL?

There is a growing sense that this could finally be Brady's last season in the NFL.

Brady was initially set to retire this off-season before a change of heart made him return for another year. He's been more vocal about wanting to be more involved with his family and life outside of football.

Brady also inked a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports this off-season to be a color commentator once he retires from football.

Once he retires, it will be a special moment in NFL history. It will be bittersweet because many will be sad he's gone from the game.

