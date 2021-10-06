3 reasons why Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots

Tom Brady spent the weekend in Foxborough and had a televised reunion with Bill Belichick. After the game, Brady hinted at a possible reunion between the two so Brady could retire as a Patriot. However, a hard look at Brady's situation and the Patriots' situation shows that the door has closed on Brady. Here are three reasons why Brady will not return to his alma mater.

#1 Timing of comments

It is rare that one's job requires one to revisit their old place of life. For Brady, the assignment to go to Foxborough was, by extension, loaded with emotional requests. This would be the first time Brady has played football in the same building as Belichick and the same building he played in for 20 years. So, on that day, Brady's emotions were tested.

For Brady, it likely felt so good to be home that he thought about a future in which he was back where he was familiar and where he was comfortable. At the same time, a reporter asked Brady what he thought about this being his finale at Gillette Stadium. According to Patriots Wire, Brady said,

"I don’t know what the future holds. Obviously could be an opportunity to come back here.”

It was at the end of an emotional weekend for the quarterback. Will Brady feel the same by the end of his contract?

#2 Contract

Tom Brady's contract runs through the end of 2022. At this time, Brady will be 45 years old and ten years older than the common retirement age in the era he was drafted in. Would Brady be willing to play any longer at 45 years old? More importantly, will his body let him? Odds are, this will be the final contract of Brady's career.

Whether it be injury, age, or another factor, Tom Brady's time in the NFL is already long-past due for retirement. At 45 years old, when weighing the option of continuing to play for the Buccaneers or another team, retirement, or to play for the Patriots again, the first two options make more sense than the last one.

#3 Too much bad blood

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent 20 years together and their relationship had been deteriorating for a number of years prior to Brady's decision to jump ship. For the most accomplished quarterback in the NFL, who's winning at the highest level in a sunny, warm place year-round, it doesn't make sense for him to return. He's in an easier division with better weather and a stronger surrounding cast of players.

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Bruce Arians gives Brady more freedom and treats him like a quarterback who has won a plethora of Super Bowls. Put simply, no matter which way it's sliced, a return to the Patriots would be a downgrade for Brady in almost every conceivable way.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar