"Takes your mind and your energy away from what your job is" - Tom Brady hints at losing trust in Buccaneers teammates

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay now sit with a record of 3-2 and is in sole possession of the first place in the NFC South. This season has been challenging for the 45-year-old, both on and off the field.

While discussing matters on the field, Tom Brady spoke about his Buccaneers teammates on the Let's Go podcast. He talked about times when a players doesn't have full faith in his teammates:

"It's a good question, again, it's a hard part about sports is you may have confidence in yourself, but not quite sure how things are going to hold up for [person] at another position. So you know, I made a remark to one of my coaches today, you know, it's tough because you know, you run a particular play and someone's got an assignment and the assignment isn't done the right way."

The three-time NFL MVP added that it impacts both the mind and energy as a quarterback if there are trust issues with other members of the team:

"And then the rest of the game, you're questioning, 'Oh, my God, is that assignment going to be done the right way', and therefore, it takes your mind and your energy away from what your job is, wondering if the person you know, on your side of the ball, is going to make the right play even though you think he should.

"You know, because it's not done consistently, then, you know, takes away from our overall confidence as a whole."

Tom Brady and his frustrations with teammates this season

Tom Brady at a game

During the Buccaneers' Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady was seen tossing a tablet in frustration as the he had just 190 yards passing with a touchdown. The three-time All-Pro was also seen yelling at teammates on the field during the game.

In his 23rd season in the NFL, the quarterback doesn't seem to settle for less from himself and his teammates. In the same podcast, he called on his teammates to be on the same page as him on the field:

"And [say] I can do this repeatedly. And win play after play after play doing the right thing, and making the right decisions. And then ultimately, when you know, I've got to make the right throw or make the right read and the lines got to make the right blocks and receivers got to run the right routes and make the catches you know, all those things have to come together at a really high level."

One thing remains constant: Brady demands success from all those around him. Let's see if the Buccaneers can make it two wins in a row next week as the offense looks to improve.

