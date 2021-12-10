What did Tom Brady and Randy Moss discuss during the secret meeting in 2006?

Episode four of Tom Brady's docuseries "Man in the Arena" recently aired. As always, it was filled with interesting information about Tom Brady's life and career in the NFL.

Standing out above the rest of this particular episode was one specific story involving Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and a "secret meeting."

Tom Brady and Randy Moss: The secret meeting

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

The story about the secret meeting between Tom Bardy and Randy Moss was not only interesting but also had a small element of humor to it as well. During the 2006 NFL season, Tom Brady's New England Patriots were scheduled to play Monday Night Football against Randy Moss' former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Randy Moss was playing for the Oakland Raiders at the time, but he flew out to Minnesota prior to that Patriots game. He was likely familiar with where the away team would be staying in a hotel because he spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings.

To avoid being recognized, Randy Moss claims he put on some sort of outfit to be discreet. He snuck into the Patriots team hotel to have a "secret meeting" with Tom Brady.

Moss claims the meeting only lasted about five minutes. Tom Brady says that Moss informed him during this meeting, "Bro, I want to play with you."

2007 New England Patriots: The almost perfect season

The secret meeting between Tom Brady and Randy Moss was one of the first steps in the process that brought them together in New England for the 2007 NFL season. In the offseason following the 2006 NFL season, Bill Belichick called Tom Brady and asked him for his thoughts about the idea of trading for Randy Moss.

The reply was clear and straight forward, "asbo-f-ing-lutely!"

The move was executed and the two paired up for the first time with the 2007 New England Patriots. All it cost the Patriots was a fourth-round draft pick to acquire Moss from the Raiders.

Based on what happened next, it's fair to say that the Patriots definitely won that trade.

Randy Moss put up the best statistical season of his career in 2007. He set career highs for receiving yards and touchdowns, while Tom Brady threw 50 passing touchdowns for the only time in his career.

The 2007 Patriots are one of the best offenses and best overall teams in NFL history.

The Patriots would finish the 2007 regular season with a perfect 16-0 record. They would then advance to the Super Bowl before being upset by the New York Giants, falling just one win short of an iconic perfect season.

The now-famous "secret meeting" put the wheels in motion to form this legendary connection that set the NFL records for offensive efficiency.

