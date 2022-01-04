"My kids will use that video to embarrass me for the rest of my life" - Tom Brady responds to viral dance he pulled off at Bucs practice

Tom Brady has let out a fun side of him with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers we never saw in New England. Brady received a lot of attention in December for dancing at practice.

His dance moves have been called NSFW and are moves you wouldn't expect a 44-year-old man to pull out.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion opened up about his moves on the most recent episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast. His co-host Jim Gray brought it up, and Brady immediately felt the embarrassment.

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger Judging by Tom Brady's NSFW celebration, he won the QB passing competition even after mishandling the snap, keeping his composure, and hitting the target. #GoBucs Judging by Tom Brady's NSFW celebration, he won the QB passing competition even after mishandling the snap, keeping his composure, and hitting the target. #GoBucs https://t.co/dgd7jshF29

Tom Brady viral dance causes embarrassment courtesy of his kids

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady revealed on Monday's episode that he brought out his dance moves after winning a quarterback competition in practice. After beating his backups, Brady felt a wave of happiness overcome him.

The ever-watching media was present, and the video went viral. Brady told Gray and co-host Larry Fitzgerald,

"I was pretty excited. I won a quarterback competition over the other quarterbacks, the accuracy challenge. I think I was pretty happy. There was some debate, which is why I think I was so animated. Um, I guess it's a big deal... Those are just very typical movements that I do. There's a lot of pliability movements I do to open up my hips. So I don't know why, what the problem was with that.

It has been a sight for sore eyes to see Brady having fun in his last years in the NFL. The atmosphere in New England was much different under head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady continued,

That was pretty routine for me. I know, it doesn't happen every day. But I'm sure my kids will be using that video to torture and embarrass me for the rest of their lives as well as my life. So I'm going to refrain from any more of those types of celebrations going forward. And hopefully, no more viral moments from my practice celebrations."

Kids will never turn down a chance to embarrass their parents, even when that parent is Tom Brady. Brady will likely keep the dancing down to a minimum for the rest of his career now.

Despite Brady's embarrassment in this scenario, he's been far from embarrassing on the field this season. Brady is an MVP frontrunner alongside Aaron Rodgers.

He's also coming off a spectacular comeback victory in Week 17 against the New York Jets without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown.

Also Read Article Continues below

Brady and the Buccaneers may not have clinched the number one seed in the conference this year. But if they can get healthy over the next two weeks, they're a team nobody wants to face in the gauntlet that is the NFL playoffs.

Edited by LeRon Haire