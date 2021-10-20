"I've struggled with my voice for some reason this year" - Tom Brady reveals his struggle with persistent hoarse voice in 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had a year to remember. He won the Super Bowl in his first season with his new team and has started the 2021 season in tremendous fashion.

However, there is one thing that Tom Brady recently admitted to struggling with so far in 2021 and that is with his voice.

Tom Brady opens up about hoarse voice struggles

On his podcast "Let's Go!", Brady spoke about his struggles with a hoarse voice. The quarterback said:

"I've struggled with my voice for some reason this year. I've lost it four or five occassions. I actually lost it the other night about midway through the game. I won't be on the injury report for throat or the voice or anything like that, but I'll be damned if I've made it this far to have my voice fail me. My voice is not going to fail me, I promise you."

Tom Brady has made it clear that he has no plans to let the hoarseness in his voice hinder him on his quest for another Super Bowl ring.

Can Brady win his eighth Super Bowl title this season?

The 2021-2022 NFL season opened with the Buccaneers near the top of most people's projections to repeat as NFL champions.

The team was able to re-sign all of their starters from the 2020 season and they recorded a resounding win in the NFL season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, who have since won five straight.

Aside from an unfortunate injury to Brady, there is one thing that could keep the Buccaneers from repeating as champions: injuries to key players on their roster.

The Buccaneers secondary has suffered a slew of injuries. Cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and even newly acquired Richard Sherman have all been sidelined due to ailments.

The team's starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has also missed multiple games this year. Despite these injuries, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are still looking forward to getting back to the big dance and fighting for a second consecutive Lombardi Trophy.

