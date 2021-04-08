Tom Brady's comments on the 'Patriot Way' sparks a different side of Stephen A. Smith: WATCH

Tom Brady recently went on Good Morning America and did an interview with former NFL star Michael Strahan. During the interview, the NFL legend touched on his time with the Patrthes and his experience with the Buccaneers. During the interview, the NFL world saw a different side of Stephen A. Smith that we don't see often.

While watching ESPN's First Take, it's almost guaranteed that Stephen A. Smith will have a major outburst at some point. During a segment about Tom Brady's interview, Smith showed a side of calm and praised Brady for his comments about the 'Patriot Way.' Take a look at what Tom Brady said and why Stephen A. Smith reacted like a fanboy.

What did Tom Brady say about his time in New England?

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

During an interview with Michael Strahan, Tom Brady made a statement that left Stephen A. Smith in awe of the Super Bowl champion. Here is the comment that Tom Brady made during his interview.

"When you're in one place for 20 years, you think that's the only way, and I think when you go to a different place you realize, wow there's another way that people do things."

The statement brought out a side of Stephen A. Smith that usually doesn't come out on live television. Brady's comments hit Stephen A. Smith so hard that he issued a public thank you to Tom Brady on First Take. Smith explained why Tom Brady's comments can help not only NFL athletes but individuals around the world today.

Why did Stephen A. Smith thank him for his comments?

Stephen A. Smith thanks Tom Brady

Stephen A. Smith hit the nail on the head when it came to how Tom Brady's comments could impact individuals outside of football. Brady took a huge risk, leaving New England and joining a new NFL team in his 40s. It all ended up working out with Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl championship and his fifth Super Bowl MVP.

Stephen A. Smith's words:

"I want to take a moment to give a personal thanks to Tom Brady and here's why. You know for him to achieve what he has achieved, When you say stuff like this and you throw out nuggets of material like that conceivably you could charge for it. Give a speech show up for a public appearance a paid speaking engagement or something like that but to just do an interview and say something that appears relatively generic but is so applicable to the lives of hundreds of millions of people."

"Who gets to escape the notion of being so accustomed to doing something one way that you're addicted to it. Then you find yourself stuck in a rut beacuase you were scared to alter and to make changes and modifications. Particularly at that later on in life in your career 20 years in he makes a change and goes out and succeeds."

"Think about how powerful that is and I think that it's incredibly important to really extend the hand to him, a hand of gratitude that he reveals something like that. It's not in depth, it doesn't appear that deep on the surface but it's so deep because when you think about where we are at our point in life. We work with a bunch of people that do it."

"Tom Brady took it to another level and thats essentially what he's talking about so I think it's a lesson for everybody to learn don't be afraid of change. Particulary when it's really the environment that you're talking about as opposed to you completely going into a different direction and doing something totally different."

"He's still playing football it's just for a different team and he wasnt afraid of change. As a result look at him he's officially the goat and I think it's something that we should all just step back take a moment, and really say to Tom Brady. Thank you so much for letting us know that because it's going to give a lot of other people the courage to make change in whatever stratosphere their living in."

It is rare to see Stephen A. Smith come out publicly and discuss his personal life casually. The well-known sports presenter was 100% correct in his praise for the greatest QB NFL has ever had. Everyone at one point in life has a moment where they want to change.

They fear change because a lot of people fear risks and change in general. Looking at the situation and the risks that Brady took can really help us all when it comes to doubting change. Hats off to Tom Brady and Stephen A. Smith both earned a ton of respect for their actions.