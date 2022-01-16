Tom Brady's insane playoff wins record puts all other QBs to shame

Tom Brady is once again the NFL postseason in 2021, hoping to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their second straight Super Bowl win. He has been historically great in the playoffs, resulting in an NFL record seven Super Bowl wins in ten appearances by one player.

The new playoff format gives 14 quarterbacks the opportunity to lead their team towards the Super Bowl, but Brady seems to have one major advantage over the rest of the field.

Tom Brady has 34 career playoff wins between Patriots and Bucs

Entering his 22nd season, it's no surprise that Tom Brady has an impressive 34 wins in the postseason. His career record is 34-11 with a .756 win percentage, which is the highest among quarterbacks with a minimum of 15 playoff games.

Also, to no surprise, Brady is the all-time leader in career playoff wins, with Joe Montana in second with just 16 wins. The second-best win total among active quarterbacks is 13 with Ben Roethlisberger. But this is not the "upper hand" that the widely regarded greatest of all time has over the rest of the quarterbacks currently in the playoffs.

His 34 postseason wins are almost the same amount as the other 13 starting quarterbacks' records...combined.

Evan Kaplan @EpKap Tom Brady has nearly as many playoff wins as the other 13 starting QBs combined.



Tom Brady - 34



Roethlisberger - 13

Rodgers - 11

Mahomes - 6

Allen - 2

Tannehill - 2

Garoppolo - 2

Prescott - 1

Stafford - 0

Murray - 0

Burrow - 0

Carr - 0

Hurts - 0

Jones - 0

TOTAL: 37 Tom Brady has nearly as many playoff wins as the other 13 starting QBs combined.Tom Brady - 34Roethlisberger - 13Rodgers - 11Mahomes - 6Allen - 2Tannehill - 2Garoppolo - 2Prescott - 1Stafford - 0Murray - 0Burrow - 0Carr - 0Hurts - 0Jones - 0TOTAL: 37

Another major takeaway is that while Tom seeks his 35th playoff win, there are six quarterbacks seeking their first. Of those six, five are playing in their first playoff game and Matthew Stafford is seeking his first win after a career 0-3 record in the postseason.

The Buccaneers are not the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year despite having Tom Brady as their starting quarterback. The Green Bay Packers are the favorites at +380, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (+450) and then the Bucs (+750). Tampa Bay is projected to make the NFC Championship but then lose to Aaron Rodgers.

Even if Tom Brady never wins another playoff game in his career, his record of 34 wins could stand for decades. Ben Roethlisberger has the second-most among active players at just 13. He would have to play five more seasons, win all three playoff games and the Super Bowl in each year, and then win another two playoff games after that to beat the record.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, considering his age, his incredible performances and his potential for growth, Patrick Mahomes could be a player to climb towards the record. But he will need to pick up the pace significantly as he only has six playoff wins since 2017.

Edited by David Nyland