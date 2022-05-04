What is Tom Brady's international record? Buccaneers take on Seahawks in Germany in 2022 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady will take on the Seattle Seahawks on November 13th at 9:30 AM ET. This will be Brady's fourth international game.

All three of his previous international fixtures were with the New England Patriots. He is currently 3-0 and is looking to go 4-0 with a win against the Seahawks. The game will be played in Munich, Germany, at the Allianz Arena and will be the first NFL game held in Germany.

Germany will host four games over the next four seasons, with the November game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers and an additional game in Munich and two other games in Frankfurt.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks vs. Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich. Seahawks vs. Buccaneers at Allianz Arena in Munich. https://t.co/CNcqekBRpD

Brady and the Patriots went 2-0 in London and 1-0 in Mexico. Presuming he will be able to play, he will be the first quarterback in history to play in four different countries, having appeared in the United States, Mexico, England, and now Germany. He is also the only quarterback to throw for at least 300 passing yards in three different countries and has the chance to make it four.

In Brady's international games, he's dominated his opponents. Brady has outscored his opponents 113-22 in the three games he's played in.

Here are the results of the three games that he's has played out of the country:

2009: Patriots 35-7 over Buccaneers (London)

2012: Patriots 45-7 over Rams (London)

2017: Patriots 33-8 over Raiders (Mexico City).

The NFL announced all the international games this morning

Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

This morning, the NFL announced the schedule of all the international games that will be played this season. There will be three games held in London, one in Germany, and one in Mexico.

The first international game of the season will be the Minnesota Vikings vs. the New Orleans Saints on October 2nd at 9:30 AM ET.

The second international game will be a week later, on October 9th, between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers.

The final of the three London games will conclude with the Denver Broncos taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30th, at 9:30 AM ET.

The fourth and only game that will be held in Germany this season will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks on November 13th at 9:30 AM ET.

The international series will conclude with the Arizona Cardinals playing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on November 21st at 8:15 PM ET.

