Tom Brady says he can play till age 55 but won't for one reason

Tom Brady has been adamant in the past that he wants to play in the NFL until he's 50 years old. Considering how he has played better as he's aged, it's hard to find reasons to doubt him.

At age 44, Brady is fending off father time like no athlete we've seen across any of the major sports.

But could Tom Brady play even longer than just six more years? Brady revealed to ESPN insiders that physically, he's capable of playing up to 55 years old. But he also said he doesn't want to do it, and for one reason.

Family is the number one reason why Tom Brady will retire before he turns 55. NFL players are on the road for at least eight weeks during the season.

That number doesn't include playoff games on the road.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Tom Brady to @Andrea_Kremer and @HannahStormESPN : “I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously, but my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll be I’m just missing too much of life with my family.” Tom Brady to @Andrea_Kremer and @HannahStormESPN: “I could literally play until I’m 50 or 55 if I wanted to. I don’t think I will obviously, but my physical body won’t be the problem. I think it’ll be I’m just missing too much of life with my family.”

NFL players adopt their teams as a family. They spend significantly more time with them than they do with their actual families. Brady has already missed a significant amount of time with his kids and would likely like to spend more time with them as they grow up.

His eldest son Jack is 14. His middle son Benjamin is 11, and his daughter Vivian is eight. He would also get to spend more time with his wife Gisele if he retired.

Tom Brady is the most accomplished player in NFL history, and his legacy is cemented already.

How good can Tom Brady be if he plays until he's 50?

Tom Brady has found the fountain of youth since turning 40. His completion percentage and touchdown totals are higher than they were when he was in his 20's. He's accomplished that feat while playing 29 fewer games than when he was in his 20's.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered Brady everything he needed to be successful. The wide receiver trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown has made Brady's job easier. He also has a solid offensive line and a coaching staff whom he trusts.

Brady has 2,064 passing yards through six games and is on pace for almost 6,000 yards! Brady may put up the best numbers of his career this year. If he does, another MVP award might be in the future.

Whenever Brady does retire, the NFL won't be the same. Only he knows how long he's going to play before calling it a career. But while he's in the league, we should appreciate just how impressive it is that he's better than ever.

