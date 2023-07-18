Tom Brady is no stranger to multi-million dollar moves, having accumulated a net worth of $300 million from his NFL career earnings.

This week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took notice of another sporting GOAT entering the fray.

Lionel Messi officially confirmed his move to Inter Miami on Monday, July 17, after months and months of intense speculation. The Major League Soccer franchise unveiled the Argentine icon with an elaborate video featuring snippets and messages from a number of big-name celebs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One among those names was Tom Brady himself.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



A special welcome for Leo to our city! To new beginningsA special welcome for Leo to our city!

The New England Patriots legend sent Messi a message of congratulations, saying:

"I wanted to say congratulations on the big move to Miami."

Brady, of course, is no stranger to the city of Miami.

He was reportedly interested in buying a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins a couple of years ago. Later, a six-month investigation revealed that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross violated the league's anti-tampering policy during conversations with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

While Brady didn't suffer any consequences, Miami was docked a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Exploring Lionel Messi's Inter Miami salary: How much will World Cup winner earn in MLS?

Per multiple reports, Messi will an annual salary of $54 million, which amounts to a weekly wage of approximately $1.2 million. That figure will make him the highest-paid player in the MLS.

Messi will get heavily taxed, however.

Per Andrew Petcash, Messi will have to pay $20.35 million toward federal tax. An additional $1.64 million will be allocated towards jock tax, while $1.29 million will be for FICA/Medicare.

What has Tom Brady been upto in retirement?

Tom Brady has been consistently making headlines since hanging up his cleats.

Earlier this year, he purchased a sliver of ownership in the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. He followed that up by indulging in talks with Mark Davis for a slice of ownership in the Raiders. Brady's ownership stake could take a while to get voted through, with NFL owners not expected to discuss it this month in Minneapolis.

Brady has also been making headlines for non-NFL reasons. He was most recently spotted at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's annual Hamptons white party with none other than Kim Kardashian.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault