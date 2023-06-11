Tom Brady has given nearly all of his life to the game of football but finally chose to retire after 23 seasons in the NFL. The quarterback now has more time to spend with his three children: sons Benjamin and Jack along with his daughter Vivian.

Brady spoke to the Associated Press about his priorities after his Hall of Fame career. He mentioned how being the best dad is a major priority and being there with them now:

"In the short term, it’s being there for my children and being the best dad I can be and being as present as I can with them."

The mother of the 45-year-old's oldest son Jack is actress Bridget Moynahan, whom the quarterback dated for three years. Benjamin and Vivian's mother is Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who Brady divorced after 13 years of marriage last October.

He was also asked what type of father he was when it came to kids and their homework during the summer. Tom Brady said that he wants to make sure they are on the right track heading into the next school year:

"It’s not the thing you want to hear when you get out of school after a long year, is to think about summer reading, but it’s our reality.

"So, let’s think about where we’ve got to be when school starts and let’s work our way back and make sure that we’re not cramming here with the last week to go. We’ll set aside some time."

The former New England Patriots great added that he makes sure they have fun during their summer break as well.

Tom Brady on joining the Raiders organization post-retirement

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In the same interview with the Associated Press, he was asked why chose to get an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. The 45-year-old noted that he was a fan of the late owner Al Davis and his impact on the league:

"They’re an iconic NFL franchise. When I look at a lot of the people that have impacted the NFL over a long period of time in the most positive way, (former Raiders owner and GM) Al Davis is one of them. And he’s not with us anymore but I’ve heard incredible stories."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Las Vegas Aces and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis announced today that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the world-champion WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ franchise. Las Vegas Aces and Raiders’ owner Mark Davis announced today that seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has acquired an ownership interest in the world-champion WNBA Las Vegas Aces’ franchise. https://t.co/pEifHmrgGs

Tom Brady will have another role starting in 2024 as he will join FOX Sports as their lead NFL color analyst.

