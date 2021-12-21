Tom Brady shares crucial update on Antonio Brown's return to Buccaneers team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced earlier this week that wide receiver Antonio Brown will return to the team after his three-game suspension. Brown was suspended by the National Football League along with two other players for submitting a fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination card.

The Buccaneers had said that they wouldn't be giving Brown a second chance after his previous issues and that the situation would be reviewed.

But the Bucs decided that Antonio Brown could return to the team, which will be a positive for an offense that was riddled with injuries this past week.

Before the suspension, Brown had been out since October with an ankle injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was on his podcast, "Let's Go!" that he and former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald take turns appearing on alongside host Jim Gray.

Brady spoke about Brown's return this week and what will need to be done to get the Buccaneers back in the win column.

"Think anytime you can get, you know, players back, whether it's from injury or in Antonio's situation, you know, missing, I don't know, the last seven or eight weeks, it hopefully can, you know, add to our margin of error. He's obviously a terrific player. So there's a lot to get up to speed on with everybody"

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: https://t.co/JajkBJXabH

Tom Brady acknowledged that wide receiver Antonio Brown has missed a significant amount of time between his ankle injury and the suspension from the National Football League.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Bucs HC Bruce Arians said after tonight's game that WR Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards will be welcomed back to the team now that their suspensions are over. Arians said that decision is in the best interest of the team. #Bucs HC Bruce Arians said after tonight's game that WR Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards will be welcomed back to the team now that their suspensions are over. Arians said that decision is in the best interest of the team.

The Buccaneers offense will need to find a new way to get the ball down the field after injuries to some of its biggest players in the 9-0 shutout by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening.

Some will wonder if Brown's return is due to the fact that wide receiver Chris Godwin is now out for the regular season with a torn ACL and wide receiver Mike Evans has a hamstring injury and is questionable going forward.

If Antonio Brown returns to the field 100% healthy, he will likely get a majority of first team reps in practice and could become Tom Brady's number one target in the weeks to come.

The Buccaneers were unable to clinch the NFC South division title with a loss on Sunday evening. The Bucs will try again for the division title on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers.

