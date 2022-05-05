Look: Tom Brady spotted playing golf with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in Miami

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton were paired up together for a round of golf. Both Brady and Hamilton were playing together in the Big Pilot Charity Challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

The pair shared some pictures of the day on their social media platforms with the legendary quarterback posting:

"Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton."

The F1 superstar also took to Twitter, posting:

"14 world titles in a single tweet. @TomBrady #IWCMiami."

Looking at the pictures, it is clear that the pair had fun out on the links. For Hamilton, it has not been the best start to the F1 season as he has struggled mightily with the new W13 Mercedes car. His best finish, so far, this campaign has been a third-place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

For the seven-time Super Bowl champion, he is enjoying the offseason before returning to the Buccaneers for training camp. An avid golfer, Brady relishes a chance to hit the links, and on this occasion, he did it with a sporting superstar who matches his titles.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers targeting bounce-back year

After retiring and then a little over 40 days later, unretiring, the superstar quarterback will play in a remarkable 23rd NFL season. With the Buccaneers retaining the majority of their roster from 2021, many expect Tampa Bay to, again, be right in the mix for a Super Bowl tilt.

Tampa Bay's division is, perhaps, the weakest it has been in a while. The Panthers are rebuilding, the Falcons lost Matt Ryan and the New Orleans Saints, while great defensively, do leave a lot to be desired on the offensive side of the ball. Whether or not Michael Thomas can be "Michael Thomas" again will go a long way to determining the Saints' season.

Because of this, Tampa should have a relatively smooth path into the postseason, barring any injuries, of course. Still with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scott Miller and the addition of Russell Gage from the Falcons, along with running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard, the Buccaneers have some serious firepower.

That talent is more than enough for the legendary quarterback to get to another Super Bowl. Whether he does or not is another thing entirely, and given that Rob Gronkowski could make a return as well, the Buccaneers are looming large in 2022.

