What could be Tom Brady's favorite tequila?

Everyone remembers how Tom Brady came stumbling off his million-dollar yacht onto the dock at the Port of Tampa during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade.

Brady sailed down the Hillsborough River with his teammates celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV win, but it was what happened when Brady reached the dock that made headlines.

Assisted by backup quarterback Ryan Griffin, Brady appeared to be intoxicated as he stumbled away from the crowd. Brady later tweeted that it was 'avocado tequila' that caused his behavior.

Tom Brady is invested in only living a clean, healthy lifestyle. It was a shock to many that he was drinking alcohol, particularly since he has said in the past that he doesn't drink.

Brady has been seen supporting a popular tequila brand

Shortly after Tom Brady tweeted about the avocado tequila, fans on Twitter went crazy trying to find out more. It was soon discovered that avocado tequila isn't something that one can buy off the shelves. There are plenty of recipes for avocado margaritas, which could be what Brady and his yacht, full of family and friends, could have been enjoying.

But Casamigos Tequila seems to be Brady's favorite. He has been seen wearing the brand's t-shirts over the years, including in Tampa. He was also seen sporting it shortly after the Super Bowl parade.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

What is Casamigos Tequila?

Casamigos Tequila was founded by actor George Clooney and businessman Rande Gerber (who is married to model Cindy Crawford) who have been friends for years. Initially, Clooney and Gerber never thought that they would go into the tequila making business. They first started creating a tequila that they liked and for parties and gatherings that they hosted with their families. Hence the name "Casamigos", which in Spanish means 'house and friends'.

The Casamigos brand was launched in 2013 and a portion of the company was then sold in 2017 to Diageo, who became the parent company of the brand.

Happy birthday, Tom Brady. You're never too old for a scooter – or a shooter! Cheers! 🥃 pic.twitter.com/Z3P2uVAoox — Casamigos (@Casamigos) August 3, 2018

The high end tequila brand is well-supported by athletes and celebrities alike. Clooney himself, as well as actor Bradley Cooper, have been seen wearing a Casamigos shirt.