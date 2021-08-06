Tom Brady Super Bowl shenanigans lands him a personalized tequila for his 44th birthday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 44th birthday this week and received plenty of wishes from around the sports world.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP also received a personalized gift that stemmed from his drunken escapades at the Super Bowl victory parade. A production company called Shadow Lion, which Tom Brady has invested in, gifted him a one-of-a-kind and unique present: custom Little Avocado tequila bottles.

Maybe the best 44th birthday present so far for ⁦@TomBrady⁩. It had to happen from his favorite Avocado Tequila maker. pic.twitter.com/mMDhF43mRJ — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 4, 2021

A one-of-a-kind gift for Tom Brady

The gift was a fun and subtle way to make a joke at Tom Brady's drunken shenanigans that included tossing the Lombardi Trophy from a boat across open waters and needing assistance to walk around once back on land.

Brady retweeted a video of him leaving the boat with help from teammates and responded with, "Noting to see here...just litTle avoCado tequila."

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

His customized tequila bottle label has an illustration of Brady as he was seen walking back on land with help from quarterback Ryan Griffin. On the label, there is also a note stating the tequila is "aged 43 years," which was the age Tom Brady was when they won the Super Bowl last season.

There are also notations of the bottle being "LV proof" (a nod to Super Bowl LV) and being "electrolyte packed" and "hydrating," an homage to Tom Brady's strict diet. The name Little Avocado is also a callback. Brady once said his cheat meals included a ton of avocado ice cream.

Super Bowl LV

Unfortunately, this tequila isn't something that will be produced for sale. If there is one thing you can say about Tom Brady, it is that he's been a different person since leaving New England. He's more open and public with his humor, pokes fun at himself, and seems more laid back.

No one would have ever seen Tom Brady getting visibly wasted after a Super Bowl win with Bill Belichick or throwing the Lombardi Trophy like a football. Props to Brady for living his best life at the age of 44.

