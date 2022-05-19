Top 10 most impressive physiques in NFL history ft. DK Metcalf 

The NFL is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. The toll it takes on a player's body can have lifelong effects. That is why it is imperative that NFL players keep their bodies in peak condition..

When it comes to a player's health and physical wellness, there truly is no offseason. Players are consistently working with their teams strength and conditioning coaches as well as nutritionists to maximize their output. An NFL player's career is short and extending the length of that career is a goal for everyone involved in the sport.

For some NFL players, their physiques are the key to their athleticism. Therefore, working on building their muscles is key to success.

Here are the top 10 most impressive physiques in the history of the NFL.

10. JJ Watt, Defensive Tackle

J.J Watt in action for the Houston Texans

The former NFL defensive player of the year might be in the declining stages of his prolific career, but J.J Watt still looks amazing. In his prime, Watt was a freak athlete whose combination of strength and speed gave quarterbacks nightmares. Plus, he could do this:

9. Trent Richardson, Running Back

Trent Richardson in action for the Cleveland Browns

Trent Richardson was selected in the first round with the third overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2012. Richardson had everything you'd ever want in an NFL running back. He was a powerful runner who should have dominated for years to come. He was so physically strong that when people tried to tackle him, they were left in a worse condition. Unfortunately, after a rookie season in which he recorded 950 yards and 11 touchdowns, he slowly faded from prominence and his physical stature never resulted in the career many imagined when he came out of Alabama

8. James Harrison, Defensive Tackle

James Harrison in action for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Has there been an NFL player more synonymous with the gym than James Harrison? The former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star is known for his enormous feats of strength that are still a part of his life even in retirement. Harrison is one of those players whose physical stature is so imposing that he doesn't need shoulder pads to look big. In a sport full of freak athletes, Harrison is a step above them all.

Let's not forget the biggest moment of his career either. A 100 yard pick 6 in Super Bowl XLIII that still gives Steelers fans chills today.

7. Connor Barwin, Linebacker

Connor Barwin may not be a household name, but the former NFL Pro Bowler has made a name for himself off the field with his workouts. He was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Giants. One of Barwin's legendary feats is hitting 405 lbs twice on the bench press. As a former teammate of JJ Watt, one can only imagine what those gym sessions looked like.

6. Adrian Peterson, Running Back

Minessota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals

At 37 years of age, Adrian Peterson continues to defy all logic when it comes to the footballing career of a running back. With the amount of hits a running back takes over the course of their career, you don't expect a career to last 15 years. Yet somehow Peterson, who is currently a free agent, scored a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. Peterson had a 540 lbs squat and hit 30 reps off 225 lbs on the bench press. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans last season as cover when Derrick Henry went down to injury, so he could probably still come close to those numbers today.

5. Clay Matthews, Linebacker

Clay Matthews in action for the Green Bay Packers

The former Green Bay star was a ferocious competitor who could pressure the quarterback against the best of teams. Coming out of USC, Clay Matthews was expected to alter the Packers' defense in the same way that Aaron Rodgers had changed the offense. Matthews played for an insane 19 seasons in the NFL, a testiment to his overall physical conditioning.

4. Myles Garrett, Defensive End

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Arguably the best defensive player in the NFL today, Myles Garrett is a physically imposing player who is coming off a 16 sack season. Garrett is not only quick off the block, but supremely strong. One of the scary things about his future is that he is only now entering his prime. With his gym work ethic as high as it is, who knows where Garrett ends up on the list of all-time best pass rushers.

3. Steve Weatherford, Punter

Super Bowl XLVI- Steve Weatherford

Known as the "most ripped man in the NFL," the now retired Steve Weatherford looks more like a superhero than a punter. Nevertheless, Weatherford played over 60 games in the NFL and retired to start his own fitness business. The very fact that a punter can make this list shows you the athleticism that is required to play the least physical position in football.

ESPN @espn



(via @weatherford5) Steve Weatherford's glow up is INSPIRATIONAL 🤯(via @weatherford5) Steve Weatherford's glow up is INSPIRATIONAL 🤯💪 (via @weatherford5) https://t.co/LO572qjTnl

2. Aaron Donald, Defensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is the perfect NFL player. A leader on and off the field, Donald has been the most unguardable defensive lineman of his generation. Whether we are talking about some of the league's single best offensive linemen or the numerous double teams that he takes, Donald cannot be stopped.

Leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Superbowl victory in 2021 capped a truly amazing career for Donald. As a defensive lineman, everyone expects him to be a wide load, but Donald proved that's not the case.

1. DK Metcalf, Wide Receiver

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

DK Metcalf put on such an incredible performance at the NFL combine that teams shied away from drafting him. Sounds crazy doesn't it, but they thought he was more of a workout warrior than a football player.

It only takes one look to see why they may have thought that, as Metcalf is in superb condition. He's not just a physically imposing model, he can pretty much do it all on the field, whether it is catching deep passes or making game-saving tackles.

Full-Time Dame 💰 @DP_NFL Budda Baker is a dawg!!



DK Metcalf is unreal! Incredible hustle and speed. Still can’t believe Bill drafted Nkeal Harry over Metcalf!!



Budda Baker is a dawg!! DK Metcalf is unreal! Incredible hustle and speed. Still can’t believe Bill drafted Nkeal Harry over Metcalf!! https://t.co/FMprrSk4ba

Edited by John Maxwell